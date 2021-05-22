14 Of The Duchess Of Cambridge’s Best Girl Next Door Moments

Cathy and Bill continue their Scotland tour and she’s clearly sticking to her long held preferences for extremely matchy looks. We have never seen one of these “open a tiny curtain to reveal a plaque” engagements look anything less than a little silly, but a tradition’s a tradition. Her ensemble is fine – in every sense of the word. It’s both of high quality and also perfectly acceptable. The only point of interest is the tartan, which some might consider a deliberate style choice on her part, but her public history indicates that she really does love an all-one color look or one with very minor variations in tone and hue. The Queen does this as well, but she always does it with extremely bright and eye-catching colors so she stands out in crowds and pictures. You can’t always say that about Kate’s preferences for all-brown or all-navy blue ensembles. She’s just not a “pop of color” kind of gal.