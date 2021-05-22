14 Of The Duchess Of Cambridge’s Best Girl Next Door Moments
During her decade in the spotlight, the Duchess of Cambridge’s royal wardrobe has come to be defined by Alexander McQueen formalwear, frequent nods to the British high street and homegrown talent, and most recently, something of a love affair with Alessandra Rich’s vintage-inspired dresses. But despite the whirlwind of public engagements, foreign tours and black-tie galas that is royal life, Kate often appears happiest in casual gear – whether she’s going head-to-head with husband Prince William in a boat race, or yomping across a Norfolk field in her Barbour coat and the flat Penelope Chilvers boots she’s had since her early twenties.www.vogue.co.uk