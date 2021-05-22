newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

14 Of The Duchess Of Cambridge’s Best Girl Next Door Moments

By Kerry McDermot t
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring her decade in the spotlight, the Duchess of Cambridge’s royal wardrobe has come to be defined by Alexander McQueen formalwear, frequent nods to the British high street and homegrown talent, and most recently, something of a love affair with Alessandra Rich’s vintage-inspired dresses. But despite the whirlwind of public engagements, foreign tours and black-tie galas that is royal life, Kate often appears happiest in casual gear – whether she’s going head-to-head with husband Prince William in a boat race, or yomping across a Norfolk field in her Barbour coat and the flat Penelope Chilvers boots she’s had since her early twenties.

www.vogue.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Cambridge#The Duchess#England#British Royal Family#Wimbledon Tennis#Show Time#Moments#Royal Life#Husband Prince William#Dress#Love#Black Tie Galas#Home#Patron#Casual Gear#Ireland#Norfolk#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tennis
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesKXLY

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction at university, recalls friend

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an instant attraction to one another, according to one of their university friends who shared a dormitory with them. American singer/songwriter Laura Warshauer says the chemistry between Prince William and Duchess Catherine – then known as Kate Middleton – was apparent from the start as the future British monarch was “always paying attention” to his future wife whenever she was in the room.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Holly Willoughby channels the Duchess of Cambridge in stunning floral print dress

Remember Kate Middleton's stunning Beluah London dress? Holly Willoughby's latest summer style look takes inspiration from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands. The This Morning presenter channelled the royal in her latest Marks and Spencer edit, donning an elegant summer dress in a bright, but subtle print. Holly's dress is a modern classic, complemented by delicate details such as a tie neck and puffed shoulders.
CelebritiesArgus Observer Online

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge moved by tributes to Duke of Edinburgh

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been “incredibly moved” by the tributes they’ve received following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. The couple admitted they and their children, Princes George, seven, and Louis, three, and Princess Charlotte, six, all miss their “much loved” relative Prince Philip – who died aged 99 from natural causes last month – but have greatly appreciated the “thoughtful” messages of condolence they’ve been sent by supporters.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

The Duchess of Cambridge proves the statement collar blouse is here to stay

If the recent re-wearing of her decade-old cream silk blouse taught us anything about the Duchess of Cambridge’s style, it’s that she knows a great classic when she sees one. Spotting a timeless piece that you can dust off 12 years later and which still looks just as chic is no mean feat, particularly when it's from the high street, as her Whistles blouse was.
Celebritiesprima.co.uk

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children miss Prince Philip

Everyone in the royal family is mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh. In a thank you note sent to well-wishers who shared their condolences after Prince Philip's death this spring, Prince William and Kate Middleton said that the late royal is missed by everyone in their family, including their their three children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s best moments as a royal couple

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate their third wedding anniversary today.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially began their new lives away from the royal family earlier this year following the shock announcement in January that they would be stepping down from their senior roles.The exit means the couple have lost their HRH titles, are repaying millions of pounds that was spent renovating their Berkshire home and splitting their time between the UK and Canada.While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have attempted to keep the details of their royal courtship private since they first met in 2016, they have...
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

The Duchess of Cambridge re-wore the silk blouse from her 2010 engagement photo shoot

The Duchess of Cambridge just brought a sentimental blouse back into her wardrobe rotation. In the latest video shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official YouTube channel, Kate shares audio clips from recent phone calls she made to participants of her "Hold Still" photography exhibition, which was launched last year. Also, photos of Kate chatting on the phone with the participants are displayed—one of which showcases the duchess re-wearing the chic silk blouse she originally wore for her 2010 engagement photoshoot with Prince William.
Worldzapgossip.com

Duchess of Cambridge has emotional call with woman who lost her grandparents to COVID-19

The Duchess of Cambridge made an emotional phone call to a woman who lost both her grandparents to COVID-19. The 39-year-old royal connected with several people over the past year who made it to the finals of her Hold Still photography competition, which saw budding artists tasked with taking pictures that reflected their lives in lockdown amid the pandemic.
U.K.What Kate Wore

A Trip Down Memory Lane on Tap for the Cambridges During Next Week’s Scotland Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are touring Scotland next week! The trip was announced Wednesday, and today we’ll cover some of the engagements that are planned. One of the high points will be the couple’s return to the University of St. Andrews, where they first met. Below, the duo at a February 2011 engagement at the University.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Kate Middleton’s sell-out floral dress: These are the high street dupes you need

Ever since she joined the royal family in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has proved to be a real source of style inspiration for fashion fans.So much so that many of the pieces she wears during public outings, particularly those from the high street, often sell out within hours of her wearing them.One example of the phenomenon, which has been dubbed the “Kate effect”, is a pretty floral dress that the duchess sported in June 2020.For a solo trip to meet with families from East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), Kate wore the Marie-Louise floral print crepe midi dress, designed by...
WorldFrankfort Times

Prince William teases wife over 'musical skills'

Prince William teased his wife over her musical talents during a royal visit to Scotland. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Heavy Sound C.I.C. - a Scottish community interest company which provides music, creative arts and sports activities to people in underprivileged areas - and Catherine tried out some sound mixing.
WorldObserver

Kate Middleton Paired Her All-Camel Ensemble With a Perfectly Scottish Scarf

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in the midst of a royal tour of Scotland, and today, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Orkney for the first time. This morning, Prince William and Kate left the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh via helicopter in order to travel to the archipelago, which is located off the northeast coast of Scotland.
Celebritiestomandlorenzo.com

Prince William and Duchess Kate Visit the Scottish Island of Orkney

Cathy and Bill continue their Scotland tour and she’s clearly sticking to her long held preferences for extremely matchy looks. We have never seen one of these “open a tiny curtain to reveal a plaque” engagements look anything less than a little silly, but a tradition’s a tradition. Her ensemble is fine – in every sense of the word. It’s both of high quality and also perfectly acceptable. The only point of interest is the tartan, which some might consider a deliberate style choice on her part, but her public history indicates that she really does love an all-one color look or one with very minor variations in tone and hue. The Queen does this as well, but she always does it with extremely bright and eye-catching colors so she stands out in crowds and pictures. You can’t always say that about Kate’s preferences for all-brown or all-navy blue ensembles. She’s just not a “pop of color” kind of gal.