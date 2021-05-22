Diversity — and scrutiny — on the rise at Boston exam schools

She understands some parents’ distress but sees things structurally. As a white parent of two former Boston Latin School students, one of whom was there when BLS went from the racial quota admission system (which our family supported) to the elimination of that system, I read with interest about the change in the exam schools’ student bodies for 2021-2022, broken down by race and ethnicity (“Change boosting exam schools’ diversity,” Page A1, May 20). I was pleased to see the differences when ZIP codes, rather than simply grades plus test scores, were used as criteria. At the same time, I know there are many parents who are distressed about the outcome for their children, and I know if it were mine, I would be as well.