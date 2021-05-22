newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Nein, nein, nein! Brits banned from Germany due to Covid variants

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01N8LL_0a7n7t6p00
The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (PA Archive)

Britons will soon be barred from entering Germany after the country’s Public Health Institute designated the UK as a virus variant area of concern.

From midnight on Sunday, May 23, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident.

Spouses and children under 18 of a German citizen or resident can also enter, as long as the household are travelling together.

Those with an urgent humanitarian reason such as an immediate family bereavement are also able to enter, however anyone entering the country from the UK must quarantine for two weeks on arrival, even if they test negative for the coronavirus.

People who are only transferring from one flight to another will still be allowed in, however they must remain in the airport transit area.

The move comes after Spain lifted travel restrictions on British visitors, with the country’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez saying Spain will be “delighted, extremely delighted” to receive British tourists again.

Spain is lifting its restrictions on travellers from the United Kingdom beginning on Monday.

Germany and Spain are both on the Government’s amber list, meaning travellers must quarantine at home for 10 days and take a pre-departure test and two post-arrival tests.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Brits#Britons#Travellers#Uk#Covid#Public Health Institute#Government#British Tourists#British Visitors#Country#United Kingdom#People#Transit#Immediate Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

British COVID Study Discovers 7% of 127K Cases Are From India Variant

A study in England found that 7.7% of the 127,000 cases tested between April 15 and May 3 contained the Indian variant of the coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson voiced his concerns on Thursday, just as the next big easing of lockdown restrictions were to happen. "It is a variant of concern, we are anxious about it," he said. "We want to make sure we take all prudential, cautious steps now that we could take, so there are meetings going on today to consider exactly what we need to do. There is a range of things we could do, we are ruling nothing out."
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Germany Declares U.K. a Virus Variant Region

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's public health institute on Friday declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival. Cases of a coronavirus variant of concern first found in India continued to climb in Britain. "We...
EuropePosted by
KRMG

Germany bans, raids 3 groups linked to Hezbollah

BERLIN — (AP) — Police raided sites in seven German states on Wednesday as German authorities announced a ban on three groups linked to the Lebanese militant organization Hezbollah. Germany's Interior Ministry said the groups are suspected of raising funds for families of killed Hezbollah fighters. Hezbollah, which is rooted...
Public Healthb975.com

Germany to offer free COVID-19 shots for all adults from June 7

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will stop restricting coronavirus vaccines to more vulnerable groups from June 7, paving the way for the entire adult population to get free immunizations from that date onwards, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday. The decision to end the prioritization in Germany’s vaccination campaign does...
WorldNBC Miami

UK Prepares Surge Vaccinations to Tackle Covid Variant From India

LONDON — The U.K. is preparing to deliver surge vaccinations and testing in areas where the new Covid-19 variant first detected in India is spreading. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told BBC TV on Friday that the government would "flex" its inoculation program to direct more doses to the most affected areas, while second doses could be brought forward.
WorldBBC

Covid: Surge testing in Bedford due to Indian variant

Surge testing has started in Bedford due to an increase in coronavirus cases linked to the Indian variant. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the town was the "next biggest cause of concern" after Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen. Bedford has the second-highest rate of Covid-19 in England, with cases doubling...
Worldkentlive.news

May 17 lifting of restrictions should have been stalled due to Indian covid variant, says Sage doctor

The Government should have “stalled” the lifting of Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions yesterday, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has said. It comes as a director of public health said she is “really worried” about the spread of the Indian variant - and 86 local authorities in the UK have reported having five or more confirmed cases of the variant.
Public HealthTelegraph

Manipulated Brits are still on the Covid leash

Today is liberation day: hugs, restaurants and masks off in schools. I’m afraid I’m too depressed to enjoy it. I can’t get over what has been imposed upon us for the past year, and it’s a mark of how psychologically abused we are that getting permission to exercise basic human rights is regarded as freedom.
Travelthewestonforum.com

Covid 19. Germany bans travel from the United Kingdom as it is a coronavirus mutation region

The federal government has once again banned travelers from the UK from entering Germany after announcing that the British portion of the Covit-19 variants has mutated. The decision was made due to the prevalence of the variant SARS-CoV-2 virus present in India and its active social distribution on UK soil, which virologists consider to be particularly aggressive and protection from vaccination may be inferior.
TravelSeattle Times

Germany suspends most travel from Britain amid concerns of variant’s spread

Germany is banning most travel from Britain starting Sunday amid concerns about the spread of a coronavirus variant first discovered in India, German authorities said Friday. German citizens and residents of Germany will still be allowed to enter the country from Britain but will be required to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, Germany’s public health institution said as it classified Britain as an area of concern because of the variant.