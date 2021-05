ROSSVILLE — Robert James "Bob" Bell, 83, died at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday (May 19, 2021) at Country Heath Care & Rehab. Graveside services for the Army veteran will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rossville Cemetery, Rossville. The Rev. Gary Milton will officiate. Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, is in charge of arrangements.