Mercedes is applying their EQ technology and styling to a new all-electric van with the Concept EQT. Translating the signature design elements of the EQ line into a small van, the Concept EQT has room for seven occupants and has sliding doors on both sides with large openings that allow for easier access to the third row. You've also got the added practicality of a large luggage compartment and it also features the latest MBUX technology with a "Hey Mercedes" AI-powered voice assistant, high-resolution displays, and ambient lighting.