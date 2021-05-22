newsbreak-logo
Teen boy, 15, is airlifted to hospital after falling off a 40 metre cliff in the Blue Mountains and suffering serious leg injuries

By Andrew Prentice
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A 15-year-old boy is recovering in hospital following an abseiling accident in the NSW Blue Mountains on Saturday morning.

The teenager was airlifted to the Children's Hospital at Westmead, in Sydney's west, after he fell off a 40 metre cliff and suffered serious leg injuries.

A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance told Daily Mail Australia the high school student fell at Mitchell's Ridge lookout, in Mount Victoria, just before 11am.

Blue Mountains Police Area Command were reportedly first on the scene to to attend to the injured youngster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1n3K_0a7n7H0Z00
Police and rescue crew on the scene (pictured) after a boy, 15, reportedly fell 40m following an abseiling accident in the NSW Blue Mountains on Saturday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxPsF_0a7n7H0Z00
The teenager was airlifted to the Children's Hospital in Westmead with reported serious leg injuries after falling from a cliff while abseiling on Saturday in the NSW Blue Mountains
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAhcN_0a7n7H0Z00
Mitchell's Ridge lookout, in Mount Victoria (pictured), was the scene of the horrific accident in the NSW Blue Mountains around 11am on Saturday - where a boy, 15, fell when abseiling

Police Rescue, the NSW Ambulance Special Operations Unit and Rescue helicopter all attended the scene.

On their Facebook page, Blue Mountains Police Area Command confirmed the incident.

'Emergency services are at Mt Victoria having responded to an abseiling accident which has seen a teenage boy receive serious injuries,' a post read on Saturday morning.

'The Toll Ambulance Helicopter has landed and is available for air transport.'

In September last year, a man, 65, fell to his death while canyoning in the Wollemi National Park in NSW’s Blue Mountains.

He was abseiling down a canyon in the Wolgan Valley, about 30km from Lithgow, when he fell onto the rocks below.

