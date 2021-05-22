Niedert recognized as Csomay Honors grad at UIU

Even before Upper Iowa University celebrated its 2020 and 2021 graduating classes on May 8, UIU students, faculty and staff were already anticipating the start of in-person classes this fall. With it are plans for offices and academic services to be available for in-person visits at all 21 U.S. education locations, pending state and local restrictions. In addition, residential living, student activities, food service, and all other aspects of campus life at Fayette Campus are expected to once again have the familiar feel of a vibrant community.