Niedert recognized as Csomay Honors grad at UIU
FAYETTE – Kaitlin Niedert of Independence was among three graduates recognized by Upper Iowa University (UIU) for their university-wide and community leadership during the May 8 commencement ceremony on the Fayette campus. Niedert was recognized as a Csomay Honors Program graduate for her representation of the university through community involvement and engagement, and through her success as a student, athlete, and professional.www.communitynewspapergroup.com