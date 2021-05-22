newsbreak-logo
Niedert recognized as Csomay Honors grad at UIU

By Traci Kullmer
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTE – Kaitlin Niedert of Independence was among three graduates recognized by Upper Iowa University (UIU) for their university-wide and community leadership during the May 8 commencement ceremony on the Fayette campus. Niedert was recognized as a Csomay Honors Program graduate for her representation of the university through community involvement and engagement, and through her success as a student, athlete, and professional.

