After months of waiting and speculation, tomorrow Ford will finally pull the cover off of their electrified version of the F-150 pickup. Known as the Ford F-150 Lightning, this new electric truck joins a segment that is set to expand rapidly in the coming years. Models like the Tesla Cybertruck, GMC Hummer EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and the Rivian R1T are all going to face off against this battery-powered variant of America’s favorite pickup truck for market dominance. And while we don’t have much longer to wait before being introduced to the truck tomorrow at 9:30 pm EST, Ford hasn’t quite stopped teasing us yet. In fact, the automaker has released a few new teaser clips on social media for us to look over.