Yakima CBX Solar 16 Roof Box charges your electronics with its integrated solar panel

There are plenty of good reasons to install solar panels on your home: lower utility bills, a significant return on investment, tax breaks, and a reduced carbon footprint. According to HomeAdvisor, the cost of solar panels runs between $17,161 and $31,814, with the national average at $24,187. This comes out to $2.50 to $3.50 per watt. Most solar power systems range from 3kW (kilowatt) to 10kW on average. Expect to pay from $.70 to $1.50 per watt for solar panels for home use. Labor costs can average around $.50 per watt, and the price can vary widely due to differences in system sizes. Labor prices usually make up 15 percent of the overall cost. Prices for solar roof panels can fluctuate because of location, labor, permit and inspection fees, and the type of solar panel system installed. The cost of solar panels is worth it when you consider the savings and benefits from channeling the sun to power your home.