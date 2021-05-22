newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Yakima CBX Solar 16 Roof Box charges your electronics with its integrated solar panel

Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charge your electronics once you arrive at a campsite with the Yakima CBX Solar 16 Roof Box. This gear hauler comes with a built-in solar panel. The interior converter provides 36 watts of power and includes 2 USB ports. It’s great for powering up your devices and camping gadgets. In terms of cargo space, this car roof box gives you 16 cubic feet of it with its flattened floor. Also, a torque-limiting knob gives you secure installation. Meanwhile, the intuitive locking handle keeps your gear locked inside the box and to the top of your car. Moreover, the hatch clearance improves the fit on your vehicle, and the dual-side opening gives you easy access from both sides of your car. What’s more, the interior tie-down points keep your things secure inside the box. Overall, it stores gear for up to 3 campers and has room for snowboards and skis.

thegadgetflow.com
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
152
Followers
883
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbx#Solar Panel#Power Electronics#Floor Space#Gadgets#Camping Gear#Cubic Feet#Cbx#Usb#Yakima#Installation#Cargo Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Economyinvestorideas.com

Solar / EV Stock News: Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC) to Acquire Future Home Power, Expected to Achieve Over $1 Million in Incremental Weekly Sales as Early as June 2021

Future Home Power generated over $7 million since inception with between 10 and 15 sales representatives - since scaling to 30 with plans to reach 60 sales representatives by the end of May. Management believes that based on historical performance and with the new sales representative additions, Future Home Power can rapidly scale to over $1 million per week in incremental sales with 45%+ gross margins as early as June 2021. The acquisition is expected to act as a major growth driver for other SIRC subsidiaries who can complete the on-site contracting work once the sale is complete, capturing the full lifecycle value of each customer.
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Maxeon launches a line of frameless, conformable rooftop solar panels

Maxeon Solar Technologies is releasing its new Maxeon Air technology platform. The company said the platform enables it to produce frameless, thin, lightweight and conformable solar panels with efficiency and performance equivalent to standard solar panels. The platform is the result of five years of research, development and testing. According...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

Generark Solar Generator with Portable Solar Panels

Meet the Generark Solar Generator: an emergency backup power system that lets you harness the sun’s energy to charge your devices and power your appliances. It comes with a backup battery (HomePower 2) and all-weather portable solar panels. When you need electricity, you can use HomePower 2’s AC and DC...
Energy Industrysolarpowerworldonline.com

Maxeon releases line of flexible silicon-based solar panels

Maxeon Solar Technologies will release a new line of glass-less, flexible silicon-based solar panels this summer called Maxeon Air. The panels will first be used in European markets before having a global release in Q1 2022. “The Maxeon Air technology platform continues our 35-year legacy of solar panel technology innovation...
Carsrvtalk.net

The 15 Best RV Solar Panels for the Money in 2021

Even with your RV batteries and generator in place, opting for energy efficient and even electricity-free solutions is always a wise move while you are camping, especially on long trips off the beaten path or dry camping. Choosing the best solar panels for RV will not only save you up to thousands of dollars each year on electricity bills but also is a quiet, sustainable and environmentally friendly solution for your power needs.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

AMPLY Power to electrify fleets with solar overhead charging

EV charging management provider AMPLY Power will announce a collaboration with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions focused on charging fleets of electric buses by means of solar-powered overhead charging stations. AMPLY CEO Vic Shao will introduce this solution at the VERGE Electrify virtual conference today, but he spoke with Electrek beforehand about its potential.
Technologydoityourself.com

10 Solar Panels on Amazon

Solar panels have come a long way. Converting energy from the sun into usable electricity has become a household technology. Here are ten of the best solar power supplies you can buy right now on Amazon. 1. Jackery Solar Saga 100W Portable Solar Panel for Explorer 240/500/1000 Power Station, Foldable...
Energy Industryslashdot.org

Australia Breaks Major Record For New Solar Panel Roof Installations

Solar panel installations in 2020 were up nearly 30 percent from the year before, breaking its own record for the number of solar panels installed in a year. ScienceAlert reports:. The data, compiled by energy efficiency experts and reported in a CSIRO statement, come from Australia's Clean Energy Regulator, a...
Energy IndustryPosted by
BobVila

What Is the Cost of Solar Panels?

There are plenty of good reasons to install solar panels on your home: lower utility bills, a significant return on investment, tax breaks, and a reduced carbon footprint. According to HomeAdvisor, the cost of solar panels runs between $17,161 and $31,814, with the national average at $24,187. This comes out to $2.50 to $3.50 per watt. Most solar power systems range from 3kW (kilowatt) to 10kW on average. Expect to pay from $.70 to $1.50 per watt for solar panels for home use. Labor costs can average around $.50 per watt, and the price can vary widely due to differences in system sizes. Labor prices usually make up 15 percent of the overall cost. Prices for solar roof panels can fluctuate because of location, labor, permit and inspection fees, and the type of solar panel system installed. The cost of solar panels is worth it when you consider the savings and benefits from channeling the sun to power your home.
CarsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Bugatti launched a $300,000 pool table with gyroscopic self-leveling

Titled Bugatti Pool Table, this $300,000 product uses the best and finest materials available. This pool table uses CNC-machined and anodized aluminum sides, stainless-steel ball pockets layered with leather, and titanium nuts and screws. And for a luxury finish, each pool table has the Bugatti logo and unique plaque on the side along with the limited-edition number.
Energy Industryrcinet.ca

Solar installers install solar panels on a roof in Toronto

Solar installers Derek Craig, left, and Dave Osborne install solar panels on a roof in Toronto on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
Carsrvtalk.net

Best Solar Charge Controller For RV: Maintaining Your RV Battery Life

If you travel full-time and/or prefer boondocking without access to electrical hookups, solar energy would be the logical option, plus it’s green, sustainable and affordable in the long run too. If you own solar panels, you should definitely invest in the best solar charge controller for RV to simultaneously ensure peak performance from your panels and also protect your battery bank.
El Cajon, CAstockdaymedia.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. to Acquire Future Home Power, Expected to Achieve Over $1 Million in Incremental Weekly Sales as Early as June 2021 (SIRC)

Acquisition Brings Strong Lead Generation Capabilities to the SIRC Family of Companies, Capturing 45%+ Gross Margins Across Full Customer Lifecycle. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Future Home Power, a solar, roofing and battery storage sales company.
Economysolarbuildermag.com

Webinar: The Future of Flexible Flashing and Roof Tech’s Solar Mounts

The residential rooftop mounting marketplace has changed a lot in recent years, but Roof Tech has stood the test of time, innovating and perfecting their products to meet the needs of installers. Now, Roof Tech US is introducing the second generation of the RT-MINI, revealing a more efficient design. Meanwhile, RT-Butyl is changing the minds of installers and homeowners about the need for metal flashing.
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

REC Group Unveils New Line of TwinPeak Solar Panels

REC Group, a Norway-based solar energy company, has unveiled the REC TwinPeak 4 Series, the fourth generation of its solar panels for residential and commercial rooftop installations. The latest REC TwinPeak features a new cell structure design and higher power output than its predecessor. Like all REC panels, it is...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Electric vehicles, solar power on school roofs

Democrats are correct that the vehicle industry must and will switch from gas-powered to electric-powered vehicles. But Republicans are also correct that electric vehicles do not pay gasoline taxes, which support our roadways and ground transportation infrastructure. The clear solution is that the gasoline tax needs to be dropped and replaced with some other type of use tax that would apply to all vehicles.
CarsRC Car Action

Bittydesign HYPER-HR 1/10 TC 190mm Clear Body

HYPER-HR, a new contender body for the 1/10 190mm electric class. This project was born from the desire to further develop the first HYPER version by creating a new model similar in appearance but in fact totally redesigned to meet the needs of this ultra-competitive category. The HYPER-HR body represents...
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

SupBank Portable Power Bank with 217W Total Output

With dual PD USB-C ports and USB-A port, the SupBank 217W portable power bank is capable of charging 3 devices at the same time. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The SupBank is a powerful and practical power bank that measures 6.8 x 3.2 x 1.1 inches and weighs 15.4 oz. With the compact and lightweight design, you can take it with you anywhere, and it’s also completely airline compliant. Meanwhile, the tactile ridge texture makes it comfortable to touch.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Arizona Tesla Roofing Contractor, Jason Kill of Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc. Emphasizes the Value of Tesla's Solar Solution Despite Recent Price Increase

Arizona's Roofing Solution & Concepts, Inc., a certified Tesla Solar Roof Installer, discusses the benefits behind investing in solar energy. MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Arizona's Best Roofer, Jason Kill of Roofing Solutions & Concepts, Inc., is happy to report that Tesla's new solar roof and solar panels are receiving great responses from the general public. Upon announcement of these new systems, homeowners were already seeking out potential installations and asking for cost breakdowns. Initially, the pricing for these systems was considered an unbelievable deal. Upon further analysis, Tesla has released a notable price change on some of the initial quotes, which has raised a few questions from customers.