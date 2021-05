I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — the last time I drove an F83 BMW M4 Convertible, I was rather disappointed. The F83 felt sloppy compared to the F82 M4 Coupe and it lacked the same sort of agility, making it feel less like an M car and more like just a fast BMW convertible. Now, this new BMW M4 Convertible is here — the G83 generation — and it brings about some very big changes that we’re hoping makes it far better to drive. However, we haven’t yet driven it, so there’s no way to tell if those changes have worked.