Unrestored 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 Has Just 26K Miles, Survived Engine Fire

1971 marked the end of an era for Mopar fans. In the blink of an eye the HEMI left the muscle car stage as quickly as it came and with it, the 440 Six Pack went as well. While it lasted though, the HEMI and 440 cars of the 1970s were really something incredible. With an arguably underrated 425-horsepower and 385-horsepower, respectively, and muscle car style like none other, these cars were some of the most revered on the road. Unfortunately, many of them fell victim to ignorance and not a whole lot of them have survived the last 50-years.