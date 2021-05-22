Unrestored 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 Has Just 26K Miles, Survived Engine Fire
There are plenty of Chargers out there that you can buy and restore, but someone on eBay says they own a model like no other. It’s a matching-numbers 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 that has never been restored, and what’s more, it comes with just 26,000 miles (41,850 km) on the clock. But on the other hand, the car has gone through some pretty challenging times, though it survived and now it’s back looking for another chance.www.autoevolution.com