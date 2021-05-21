newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Reebok Drops The Instapump Fury In “Chalk”

nicekicks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the summer season, Reebok has dropped a clean iteration of its Instapump Fury dressed in fresh “Chalk”. Perfect for the warmer months, this Reebok Instapump Fury “Chalk” boasts a mesh upper and matching midfoot Pump bladder, while contrasting navy arrives on the signature Pump button as well as the vector logos. Elsewhere, light orange accents the midfoot, collar, and basketball hangtag. Down below, the midfoot is injected with a carbon fiber plate while the heel gets some DMX cushioning.

www.nicekicks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chalk#Collar#Logos#Navy#Select Retailers#Dmx#Carbon Fiber#Vector#Basketball Hangtag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Shopping
Related
Apparelhypebeast.com

LIFUL Serves Up a Minimal Take of the Reebok Premier Road Plus IV

Reebok has called the number of many a collaborative partner in 2021 such as Candy Land, Cottweiler and luxury label Maison Margiela for footwear projects. And now, the Boston imprint has phoned Korean imprint LIFUL to whip up a minimal installment of the Reebok Premier Road Plus IV. Minimalistic style...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Release Date: adidas Ultra 4D Chalk White 2021

The adidas Ultra 4D “Chalk White” was last seen this past holiday season, and it’s scheduled to make a return this month. Sporting pristine Primeknit uppers that utilize the familiar knitting pattern that first graced the Ultra Boost 1.0 — the model is detailed with matching laces and TPU Three Stripe lacing cage. Additionally the tonal heel counter features Ultra 4D branding while it’s topped off with the signature Mint Green 4D-printed midsole and black rubber outsole.
Shoppingkicksonfire.com

The Iconic Reebok Answer IV Stepover Will Return Next Month

Following the return of the OG White/Red colorway last month, Reebok has officially announced that they’ll be bringing back yet another OG colorway of the Reebok Answer IV, this time the iconic “Stepover” pair. Reebok is bringing back the Answer IV “Stepover” as a part of the shoe’s 20th anniversary...
CelebritiesPosted by
WWD

Reebok Stays the Course as Sales Process Continues

Matt O’Toole is making the rounds. The president of Reebok is doing his best to keep the activewear brand top of mind as the sale process drags on. It’s been more than five months since Adidas Group said it was exploring options for its Reebok subsidiary and three months since it started a formal process to sell the company.
LifestyleHighsnobiety

7 of the Best Reebok Basketball Shoes to Wear in 2021

The basketball court has long been a place to show out athletically as well as sartorially. Check out the best basketball shoes of the 2020/2021 season — it proves that the hardwood flex has never been healthier. Since the days of Converse Chuck Taylors, basketball shoes have proven their style...
ShoppingPosted by
FootwearNews

The Best Reebok Sneakers Under $90

With spring well underway and summer just around the corner, there is no better time than now to revamp your sneaker collection. And thanks to Reebok, you can do so without putting a dent in your wallet. The athletic company offers a plethora of shoes in the running, training, and...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

More Maison Margiela x Reebok Sneakers Are on The Way

The Maison Margiela x Reebok partnership continues as today they have announced that new colorways of the Classic Leather Tabi and Club C are on the way. Shown above, the Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi surfaces on both Grey and Red finishes, whereas the Club C Maison Margiela will be available in Red. The Classic Leather Tabi splices two icons into one. It is a rebuilt version of the Reebok Classic Leather that features the signature Tabi design from Maison Margiela. The split-toe construction represents the deconstructive design philosophy key to the house.
Minoritieskicksonfire.com

An Official Look At The Reebok 2021 All Types of Love Pride Collection

Coinciding with their Reebok 2021 All Types of Love Pride Collection, Reebok has also released their 2021 Pride campaign film, “Fierceness Isn’t Born. It’s Made.” starring Iconic Ballroom House of Ninja. The collection was designed by Reebok’s LGBTQIA+ employee community, Colorful Soles, who partnered with House of Ninja to amplify...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

KANGHYUK x Reebok Premier Road Moden Mid: First Look

KANGHYUK shared a first look at the brand’s upcoming collaboration with longtime partner Reebok. The sneaker is a mid-height version of the duo’s highly popular KANGHUK x Reebok Premier Road Modern and features the same design elements across the upper, albeit with an extended ankle collar. The Reebok Premier Road...
Beauty & Fashionnerdist.com

Reebok’s New JURASSIC PARK Sneakers Are Dino-Mite

There are times when you need your shoes to come through for you. Like when you’re covertly stealing dinosaur embryos with a can of shaving cream. One moment you’re eating pie, the next you’re in the mud standing face to face with a prehistoric creature. That’s when you really need good traction to get away. But if you also want to flee with some panache, you might want to get a pair of Reebok’s new Jurassic Park sneakers designed to look like the movie’s iconic trucks.
Carssneakernews.com

The Nike SB Blazer Low GT Gets A Split-Tone Look And Green Accents

The Nike SB Blazer Low is a tried-and-true skate classic. It has won the skate community’s approval, thus any major upgrades to the design aren’t necessary. However, Grant Taylor has been able to add some personal touches to the model and even improving upon it with higher taping. His Nike SB Blazer Low GT now sees a new arrangement that channels a two-tone look and hints of forest green.
Apparelsolereview.com

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 15 Review

Nike’s marketing pitch: Soft and responsive with premium cushioning. Upper: Perforated engineered mesh, Flywire cord-assisted lacing. Midsole: Forefoot Zoom Air bag, ZoomX foam core, EVA outer covering. 10 mm heel-to-toe offset. Outsole: Carbon rubber. Weight: 299 gms/ 10.5 Oz for a half pair of Men's US 10/UK 9/EUR 44/CM 27.1.
ApparelGeekTyrant

New Line GHOSTBUSTERS-Themed Sneakers From Reebok

Here’s something fun for all the Ghostbusters fans! Reebok has revealed a new line of sneakers inspired by the classic 1984 horror-comedy! The line of shoes were created to honor the Ghostbusters films present and past. The Instapump Fury, two Zig Kineticas, and Allen Iverson’s Reebok Answer IV each focus...
Apparelsneakernews.com

Turf Orange And Stadium Green Liven Up This GS Nike Air Max 270

Often sporting bright pops of color, the Nike Air Max 270 is bound to fulfill summer footwear needs. For a newly-released GS exclusive, the Max Air model sees its simple uppers sharply contrasted by vibrant orange and green accents. The white mesh construction of the style reveals a layer of...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort Lands In "Psychic Blue"

Jordan Brand‘s Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort has been given a vibrant “Psychic Blue” colorway, livened up by light summertime palettes. The modified take on the Air Jordan 1 High sports light blue and yellow panels with few black details. “Zoom Air” branding is placed at the top of an extra breathable tongue, complemented by Jordan Brand’s winged “Air Jordan” logo near the collars. There’s a cut-out Swoosh at the sidewalls, popping out against the blue body. Furthermore, yellow panels appear along the heel, forefoot and toecap, while a crisp white midsole rounds off the bold design.
Apparelsneakernews.com

This Kids Air Jordan 1 Mid Remixes The Elegant White, Black, And Gold

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is the brand’s current workhorse, offering up numerous colorways on an everyday basis. And today’s, which is a bit familiar palette-wise, mixes together hues of white, black, and gold. Luxe in both its polish and finish, the latter dresses the collar as well as the...
Apparelnicekicks.com

The Nike Space Hippie 04 Appears With A Vibrant Grind Sole

Nike’s sustainability-driven Space Hippie 04 is getting a vibrant makeover this season, seeing as its signature recycled sole is now dressed in a bold aquamarine hue. In addition to its aquamarine sole, this new Nike Space Hippie 04 colorway features a contrasting orange stitched Swoosh logo on the uppers along with “Nike” verbiage on the heel tab.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Reebok Answer V Receives Fiery "Team Purple" Colorway

Reebok‘s popular Answer V silhouette has been given a fiery new colorway. “Team Purple,” decorated with “Victory Red” flames, is the latest addition to the footwear label’s Spring/Summer 2021 lineup. Starting at the top of the shoe is “Reebok” branding subtly debossed over the black tongue. Below this is a...
Yogaslickdeals.net

Reebok Women's Mythic Graphic Tank Top $10

Whether you're running a marathon or just running to the store, the exercise tank will serve your lifestyle's needs. Perfect for walking, running, yoga, or whatever else you throw at it. The comfy racerback cut of the activewear singlet allows you to have a full range of motion. The gym shirt is crafted with quick dry fabric, that is specifically designed to wick moisture from your skin. Stay dry and comfortable during high endurance workouts and never have to stop or slow down again because of sweat.