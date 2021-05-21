Reebok Drops The Instapump Fury In “Chalk”
For the summer season, Reebok has dropped a clean iteration of its Instapump Fury dressed in fresh "Chalk". Perfect for the warmer months, this Reebok Instapump Fury "Chalk" boasts a mesh upper and matching midfoot Pump bladder, while contrasting navy arrives on the signature Pump button as well as the vector logos. Elsewhere, light orange accents the midfoot, collar, and basketball hangtag. Down below, the midfoot is injected with a carbon fiber plate while the heel gets some DMX cushioning.