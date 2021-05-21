Reebok Drops The Instapump Fury In “Chalk”

There are times when you need your shoes to come through for you. Like when you’re covertly stealing dinosaur embryos with a can of shaving cream. One moment you’re eating pie, the next you’re in the mud standing face to face with a prehistoric creature. That’s when you really need good traction to get away. But if you also want to flee with some panache, you might want to get a pair of Reebok’s new Jurassic Park sneakers designed to look like the movie’s iconic trucks.