Louisiana State

What is Leonardo DiCaprio's net worth? Actor shells out $7.1M to buy 1928 Spanish colonial home in LA for mom

By Yasmin Tinwala
MEA WorldWide
MEA WorldWide
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pq1KQ_0a7n66Q200

Leonardo DiCaprio is an out-an-out mama's boy and it is no secret. Irmelin Indenbirken has more often than not accompanied DiCaprio to a number of red carpet events as his plus one over the years, including the time he won a BAFTA for 'The Revenant'. At the time he had said, "I would not be standing up here if it wasn’t for this person. I didn’t grow up in a life of privilege. I grew up in a very rough neighborhood in East Los Angeles. This woman drove me three hours a day to a different school to show me a different opportunity."

DiCaprio has never shied away from honoring his mother and showing her gratitude for raising him to be the man he is despite not-so-ideal situations. The tide turned for DiCaprio after he found his footing in showbiz some 30 years ago. Since then he's amassed massive wealth, and he recently dropped a couple of million dollars to buy a home for the woman who he holds responsible for his success - his mother - in Los Angeles that previously belonged to 'Modern Family' actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mitika. In other news, the actor is also contributing to a $43 million fund toward conservation efforts in the Galapagos Islands. Continue reading to know more about how DiCaprio made his millions and net worth.

See photos of Leo's new purchase here.

What is Jennifer Aniston's net worth? 'Friends' star donates $1M to anti-racism charity 'Color of Change'

What is Leonardo DiCaprio's net worth?

Leonardo DiCaprio is stacked and then some with his massive net worth which is estimated to be $260 million. With a career like his, his wealth shouldn't come as a surprise. He is also a smart businessman and has invested in a number of ventures he believes in, more about that later in the article. First let's take a look at the home he purchased for Irmelin Indenbirken about whom he once said, "My mother is my walking miracle."

DiCaprio was the highest-paid male Oscar nominee in 2016, according to Forbes. He was paid upfront for "The Revenant" and was still receiving payments from older films, which totaled an estimated $29 million from June 2014 to June 2015. DiCaprio was reportedly paid a base salary of $2.5 million for 'Titanic', but he also negotiated for a percentage of its revenue. He made an estimated $40 million total from the one movie. He was reportedly paid $50 million for his role in the 2010 science flick, Inception. In 2009, he bagged a huge commercial deal with the watch brand, Tag Heuer. He reportedly gave all the income to various environmental causes. In addition to this, his endorsements with Guangdong and OPPO Mobile Telecommunications in 2011 earned him $5 million

Leonardo DiCaprio gifts $7 million home to his mother

DiCaprio purchased the home in Los Feliz for his mother. This is the second property in the same location that he purchased, the first one being a 1920's era home in 2018 for $4.9 million for his father George DiCaprio, stepmother Peggy Ann Farra and niece Normandi. The new home is six minutes away from where his father lives. The sprawling property spans 5000 acres and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Built in 1928, the home comes with a pool, Spanish colonial style features, a courtyard with an alfresco dining area, a hot tub and sauna, and a driveway with a three-car garage. The home's previous owner Ferguson had purchased it eight years ago for $4.5 million and the sale has left him with a huge profit. Past owners also include Gwen Stefani and her then-husband Gavin Rossdale. They had acquired it for $1.4 million in 1998.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Myd9n_0a7n66Q200
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio with his mother Irmelin attends the Annual Cinema For Peace Gala during day five of the 60th Berlin International Film Festival at the Konzerthaus am Gendarmenmarkt on February 15, 2010 in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio is the owner of multiple houses and a whole island!

In 2018, DiCaprio invested in a home previously owned by Moby. He spent $4.8 million on a Los Angeles home. A year prior, he paid $23 million to former Secretary of Army nominee Vincent Viola and bought his beachfront home. A couple of years before that, he shelled out $5.2 million on a Palm Springs, California home which was originally owned by and custom-designed for Dinah Shore.

DiCaprio is also the owner of an island in Belize, the Blackadore Caye, which lies in the west of the Caribbean Sea. He made the purchase in 2015 for $1.785 million to turn it into an eco-friendly resort which was touted to open in 2018 but nothing has materialized on that front. DiCaprio advocates for environmental causes, he's been a crusader since the time he tasted fame and uses his voice to raise awareness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GZkT_0a7n66Q200
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020, in Hollywood, California (Getty Images)

Apart from speaking on various panels, leading various marches, and chairing a number of fundraisers to benefit the planet - DiCaprio has ensured that he walks the talk by donating generously for charities and towards causes that he believes in. Coming to his recent contribution in this field, he pledged $43 million to "re-wild" the Galapagos Islands, a group of 19 islands in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Ecuador which fosters unique wildlife not found anywhere on the planet.

Several of the local species including the Floreana Giant Tortoise, the Pink Iguana, and the Floreana Mockingbird are on the brink of extinction, and DiCaprio's donation will fund the complete restoration of Floreana Island which is home to more than 50 endangered species. This is not the first time, he has pledged money for the betterment of the environment. After 'Titanic' released, he established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a non-profit that is focused on the environment and has raised more than $80 million for a series of causes.

After Hurricane Harvey in 2017, DiCaprio provided $1 million to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund through his foundation. In 2020, DiCaprio's foundation donated $3 million to Australia bushfire relief efforts.[267]

DiCaprio's investments include dinosaur skulls, Bono's guitar

DiCaprio bought a Mosasaur skill from Russell Crowe for $79,300. He also spent $18,000 on a 'Star Wars' Vinyl Cape Jawa, just another addition to his 150+ action figures. DiCaprio also shelled out $100,000 to buy U2 lead Bono's guitar, the proceeds from the sale were donated to the 2010 Hurricane Haiti relief fund.

If you have a news scoop or an interesting story for us, please reach out at (323) 421-7514

