Edison, OH

Edison cruises to 12th straight sectional title

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Posted by 
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1MTL_0a7n5zKl00

MILAN — There was little suspense.

Behind the arm of Thomas Simon and the bat of Luke Bissell, the Edison baseball team had no problem extending its lengthy Division III sectional tournament streak on Friday.

The Chargers scored early and often against visiting Western Reserve in a sectional title game, and Simon allowed just one hit in the 13-0 win in five innings.

With the win, the Chargers (15-10) — the No. 2 seed in the Shelby district — advanced to Thursday’s 6 p.m. district semifinal vs. SBC Bay foe Margaretta (14-10) at Shelby High School.

The victory also gave Edison 12 consecutive sectional championships.

Simon allowed a one-out, two-strike single to Chris Buchanan in the third inning for the lone hit for the ‘Riders (10-18). He needed 90 pitches to get through five innings. He struck out 11 and walked two in Matt Jarrett and Kaden Boswell.

In the bottom of the first, Simon also opened the scoring in the game. Clint Finnen and Xander Danner each singled, and Finnen scored on a sacrifice fly by Simon.

The bases were loaded after Brady Barker walked and Noah Smith was hit by a pitch, then Dominic Dymond drew a walk to force in a run for a 2-0 lead. With the bases still full, Bryce Michaelis was also hit by a pitch to bring in a third run.

Finnen walked and scored on a Danner double to open the second, and Danner scored on a ball hit by Simon that was misplayed for a Western error.

With the bases again loaded, Bissell hit a two-run double to extend the lead to 7-0, and Blake Simon later hit a sacrifice fly to score Dymond for an eighth run. Finnen capped the inning with an RBI single that scored Bissell.

The Chargers added three more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 12-0 lead.

Noah Smith and Dymond were hit by pitches, and Bissell added another two-run double, then he was able to score on the throw for three runs on the play.

An RBI single by Ryan Tallman in the bottom of the fourth closed out the scoring.

Bissell finished 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs, while Danner and Finnen each finished 2 for 2 with RBIs.

Buchanan started and went the first 1 1/3 innings and Carson Roe threw the final 2 2/3 innings for the Roughriders.

During the regular season, Edison claimed a 2-0 win over Margaretta on April 14 and by a 4-1 score on May 12. The two teams also played a non-league game on April 17, a 4-1 win by the Polar Bears.

W. Reserve 000 00 — 0 1 3

Edison 363 1x — 13 8 0

WP: Simon; LP: Buchanan

2B: (E) Bissell 2, Danner

