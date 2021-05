Running a small business, especially in the beginning stages, can be overwhelming. Something a lot of people might not be prepared for is the financial struggle that comes along with running a small business. Not knowing where the next paycheck is coming from can be extremely stressful. Sound familiar? Are you about to register your own company and you want to learn more about financial awareness and what it can mean for your success? Here are some personal finance tips that will put you in a much better position when starting out on your own entrepreneurship road.