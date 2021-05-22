newsbreak-logo
Little Rock, AR

News in brief

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe board of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority has selected Mark Conine as the new president of the division, officials announced Thursday. Conine is the division's chief financial officer and vice president of finance and administration. He replaces Bryan Scoggins, who served as president since August 2019. "Mark is the...

Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas to opt out of federal supplemental unemployment program

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has directed the Division of Workforce Services to end the State of Arkansas’s participation in the federal supplemental unemployment assistance after June 26. “The programs were implemented to assist the unemployed during the pandemic when businesses were laying off employees and jobs were scarce,” Governor Hutchinson said....
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Southern Bancorp, Inc. closes on Arkansas County Bank acquisition

ARKADELPHIA, ARK – Southern Bancorp, Inc., a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and holding company for Southern Bancorp Bank, today announced that it has closed on its acquisition of DeWitt First Bankshares Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Arkansas County Bank. The acquisition, which was announced in January 2021, closed on May 14th, adding three new bank branches to the Southern Bancorp network, two in Arkansas County (DeWitt and Stuttgart) and one in Sevier County (Lockesburg), bringing the total number of locations in Arkansas and Mississippi to 52.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Coomer, Harvey Head Shunnarah Office in Little Rock (Movers & Shakers)

Chancie Coomer and Chelsea Harvey will lead Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys PC’s new office in Little Rock. Coomer joined the firm in 2020, and her areas of practice include personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, 18-wheeler accidents, commercial vehicle accidents and workers’ compensation claims. Harvey, who also joined the firm in...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Encore Ready for Show-Me State Time

In addition to several Texas markets, Little Rock’s Encore Bank is wading into southwest Missouri. The $834 million-asset lender likes a location in Suite 500 of the new Independence Marketplace project at 3720 S. Weller Ave. for its Springfield office. Two other Arkansas-headquartered lenders are among a roster of 28...
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

Washington County judge announces for lieutenant governor

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, a Republican, announced his campaign for lieutenant governor Monday. "I'm running for lieutenant governor because there are big issues facing our state and my record of cutting government waste, recruiting new businesses and standing for conservative values are needed for a better Arkansas," Wood said in his announcement.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Businesses lament lack of staffers

Some customers just want their suits dry cleaned. Others want to treat themselves with pressed bedsheets. The problem for one Little Rock dry cleaner is that a short staff means it struggles to meet demand. "People are getting mad because employees only work Monday, Wednesday, Friday," said Patty Enderlin, manager...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Hoover Takes Management Slot at Insight PLLC (Movers & Shakers)

(A correction has been made to article. See end for details.) Hilton Hoover has been hired as project manager at Insight PLLC in Little Rock. Previously an electrical engineer with DBR Engineering, he has seven years of experience and has relocated back to Little Rock from Austin, Texas. Bobby Heffner...
Little Rock, ARwaldronnews.com

BSR REIT Announces May 2021 Cash Distribution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark and TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) today announced a cash distribution of US$0.0417 per REIT unit for the month of May 2021, representing US$0.50 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on June 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at May 31, 2021.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

OPINION | REX NELSON: A changing Arkansas

The annual Rural Profile of Arkansas, published by the University of Arkansas System's Division of Agriculture, paints a stark picture of the demographic revolution in this state. "Rural areas have been challenged over the past several decades by economic and demographic changes and now find the loss of businesses and...
Little Rock, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Benefit lowers cost of broadband service

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Commerce announced it is working to help build consumer awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB), a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program. The temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1892 in rural Scott County, near Waldron, and attended local public schools. When he graduated from high school, he enrolled in a business college in Fort Smith. To help pay his tuition and living expenses — and to enjoy free meals — he got a job in the dining room of a local hotel. He found he liked working in the hotel business, so when he finished school, he took a job with the Eastman Hotel in Hot Springs. There, he gained valuable experience tending to the expectations of affluent travelers who were used to the services enjoyed in the leading spas of Europe. He then moved on to employment as a clerk at what was then arguably the most exclusive hotel in Canada — the Queen's Royal Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario — and enhanced his education about fine hotel amenities.
Arkansas State5newsonline.com

GOP county judge running for Arkansas lieutenant governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Washington County Judge Joseph Wood says he's seeking the Republican nomination for Arkansas lieutenant governor next year. Wood announced his bid on Monday for the state's No. 2 office, making him the fourth candidate to join the race. State Sen. Jason Rapert, Surgeon General Dr. Greg...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Little Rock set to receive $19M in 1st part of relief package

Little Rock's finance director said the city expects to receive close to $19 million shortly as part of the first tranche of direct aid to cities authorized in the federal American Rescue Plan Act passed in March. The pot of federal money has become the subject of some discussion among...