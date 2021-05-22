newsbreak-logo
Investors vote on Tribune takeover

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country's largest newspaper chains, voted Friday on a takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. In a statement, Alden appeared to say the deal was approved, an assertion questioned by the union representing Tribune journalists. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of...

www.arkansasonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribune Publishing#Newspapers#Investors#Company President#Company Officials#Alden Global Capital#The Chicago Tribune#Digital First Media#The Boston Herald#Denver Post#San Jose Mercury News#The Los Angeles Times#Newsguild#Alden And Tribune#The New York Daily News#Chatham Asset Management#Mcclatchy#Unnamed Tribune Officials#Tribune Journalists#Shareholders
EconomyNewsbug.info

Commentary: Fate of newspapers is sealed by unchecked box

Newspapers are meant to report the news, not make it. But count on Tribune Publishing Co. to keep things interesting until the the bitter end. The owner of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other local U.S. papers will officially pass into the control of hedge fund Alden Global Capital this week after a last-ditch effort to find a white-knight bidder failed and the company’s second-largest shareholder declined to intervene. Biotechnology billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong owns just shy of 24% of Tribune and was capable of sinking the takeover effort from Alden, which has developed a reputation for ruthless cost cuts in other newsrooms it’s acquired including the Denver Post. But while a spokeswoman said he abstained from voting on the deal, Soon-Shiong reportedly failed to check the box for abstention and, as such, his ballot was counted as a “yes,” according to the proxy rules. The same spokeswoman said Soon-Shiong viewed his Tribune investment as a passive one.
Economytalesbuzz.com

LA Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong ‘despised’ for Tribune vote

The owner of the LA Times Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong last is getting a lot of heat for letting a cost-slashing hedge fund take over the parent of the New York Daily News and Chicago Tribune. On Friday, Soon-Shiong claimed he had abstained from the controversial vote on whether hedge fund...
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Tribune Acquired by Alden Global Capital

Tribune shareholders voted in favor of acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Tribune publishes the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, Sun-Sentinel, and Daily Press, among others. In February, Tribune agreed to be acquired Alden Global Capital in a $630 million deal, pending shareholder approval....
Businesstalesbuzz.com

NY Daily News parent Tribune approves Alden Global takeover

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, parent company of the New York Daily News and one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, on Friday approved a takeover by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned one-third of Tribune, now takes full control of the New York Daily News, Chicago Tribune,...
Marketswcn247.com

Tribune shareholders to vote on hedge fund Alden's bid

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, will vote Friday on whether to be acquired by a hedge fund that already owns one-third of the company and favors aggressive cost-cutting to boost profits. The $630 million bid by that hedge fund, Alden Global Capital, has drawn opposition from Tribune journalists, largely because Alden is known as a cost-slashing owner of media even in an industry characterized by cost cuts and aggressive layoffs. One key vote belongs to Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of the Los Angeles Times and Tribune's No. 2 shareholder, who remains publicly undecided.
Businessnewsguild.org

Statement on Tribune Shareholders Vote from NewsGuild’s Tribune newsrooms

NewsGuild units at the papers of Tribune Publishing issued the following joint statement on the vote by shareholders regarding the takeover by Alden Global Capital. Today, Tribune Publishing shareholders voted to put profit and greed over local news in our country. While we are saddened by the turn of events,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Feder: Is Doomsday looming for Chicago Tribune?

Barring a last-minute miracle, Friday could signal the beginning of the end of the Chicago Tribune as we know it. That's when the board of directors of Chicago-based Tribune Publishing will vote on a takeover by Alden Global Capital, the New York-based hedge fund known for decimating local journalism. Herculean...
Hartford, CTHartford Business

Shareholders to decide fate of Tribune, Hartford Courant in Friday vote

Tribune Publishing shareholders will decide Friday whether to approve the company’s sale to hedge fund Alden Global Capital, a move that would place Tribune’s publications, including the Hartford Courant, under Alden’s control. Alden, which already owns a 32% stake in the company, announced plans to acquire the entire Chicago-based media...
Economynewsguild.org

Communities call on Tribune Publishing to vote against takeover bid

Residents and local organizations served by Tribune Publishing newspapers have a message for the company’s shareholders: vote NO to a proposed takeover by Alden Global Capital. With shareholders set to vote May 21 on a $17.25 per share bid by the New York hedge fund, dozens of prominent individuals, local...
BusinessDEALBREAKER

Opening Bell: 5.24.21

Daniel R. Blume from Orange County, California, USA / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) Former Goldman Executive Sumit Rajpal Launches Buyout Firm [WSJ]. The new firm, to be called GrowthCurve Capital, will focus on companies in the technology, healthcare and financial- and information-services sectors and target deals with an enterprise value between...
Marketspbs.org

Daily News Lesson: Hedge fund known for slashing newsrooms buys Chicago, Baltimore, Boston papers

Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions below. To read the transcript of the video above, click here. Terms to know: hedge fund: “an investment company that invests its clients’ money in alternative investments to either beat the market or provide a hedge against unforeseen market changes,” according to website The Motley Fool (article here)
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

What’s the Future of the Chicago Tribune?

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing voted last week on a takeover bid by the controversial hedge fund Alden Global Capital in a deal worth roughly $630 million. We look ahead with Charles Whitaker of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, and David Jackson of the Better Government Association.