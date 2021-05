Clarence C. Fowler, age 73, of Holdingford, MN, an International Man of Mystery passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, May 21st, 2021. Clarence was born June 10th, 1947 in Bennington, VT to Emily (Demainiw) and Charles Fowler. He spent time as a child between Bennington, VT, Gorham, ND and the Holdingford area. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1966 where he was a 3-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track. He attended St. Cloud State University for a short period of time before he voluntarily enlisted into the U.S. Army. He was a member of the 5th Mechanized Infantry (Red Diamond) serving a tour in Vietnam.