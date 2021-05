The most anticipated and awaiting 8th episode of the animated web series titled “The Slime Diaries” is finally ready to appear on the screens of their fans. The fans of this animated web series are waiting so long and desire to watch it as soon as they can and even the makers are excited to watch the response of the fans. The confirmation and release of the trailer and the stream date for the second part of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2” is like a treat for the fan of Tempest. Charmingly, still, the Tuesdays are “Slime Day” which is the hit series of spin-off the Diaries of Slim.