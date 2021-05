An early morning two vehicle accident in Grayson County sent three people to the hospital Thursday (4/29). According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened around 6:45 AM Central Time in the 500 block of US 62 in Clarkson. A 2003 Pontiac Vibe, driven by 49 year-old Chase Michaels of Falls Rough, was traveling east when he crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2008 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 57 year-old Michael Lindsey of Leitchfield. Lindsey was taken by ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital for life threatening injuries. Michaels and a passenger, 43 year-old Sherry Clark, were treated for minor injuries at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield.