Electronics

Ergonomic Angle Keyboard Attachments

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAchieving the correct angle on a keyboard is essential to ensure the proper typing experience is always a priority, so the ESC Keyboard Stand is designed to make the process a little easier. The stand works by being positioned on the underside of a keyboard and will go to work offering four levels of propping for users to enjoy. This will enable them to achieve the exact kind of angle that they require without having to rely on OEM components.

#Attachments#Productivity#The Stand#Esc#Oem#The Esc Keyboard Stand#Angle#Oem Components#Accessory#Esc
