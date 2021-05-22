Ergonomic Angle Keyboard Attachments

So many of us sit at desks all day long. Whether it’s your desk at work, a designated office at home or your kitchen table — long periods of time sitting at a computer can have some detrimental effects on your health if certain precautions aren’t taken. Spending a long time hunched over a computer can tighten up your neck, back and shoulder muscles and can cause joint damage, put pressure on internal organs and can cause heartburn and slow digestion. No thanks — let’s invest in a better sitting setup instead. That’s right, we’re here to talk about the best monitor stands to keep you from putting yourself in pain all day.