newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Cork Midsole Summer Sandals

By Amy Duong
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike introduces a new iteration of the Offline 2.0 sandals in a minimal colorway for a muted look. The sandals ready for the warmer seasons ahead and boasts technical design accents throughout the silhouette. The latest iteration is highly anticipated and has a mesh material that makes up the foot covering.

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandals#Design Language#3m#Nike Inc#Cork Midsole#Rope Laces#Technical Design Accents#Branding Detail#3m#Image Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Dynamic Durable Sandals

Deckers X Lab drops the KO-Z Ventura sandal -- a triple threat footwear innovation for comfort and sport. Rarely do these two disciplines ever intertwine in a sandal design, which is why Deckers X Lab designed this long-overdue shoe. This summer sandal boasts the coziness of a slipper with running...
Apparelreviewed.com

11 men's sandals you can wear everywhere this summer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When your days revolve around bodies of water and sunny patios, you can’t have your feet be encumbered by traditional shoes. Hence why sandals were created. These bastions of summer footwear are comfortable, breathable, and easy to slip on and off—so they offer everything you require to thrive in warm weather. These 12 pairs—from iconic Birkenstocks to outdoorsy Tevas—will help you properly equip your feet for all occasions this summer.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Classic Fisherman Sandal Is the Perfect Spring-to-Summer Shoe

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Whatever it is you wear,” Diana Vreeland said in the 1975 style guide Cheap Chic, “I think shoes are terribly important.” As we venture outside—taking in the year’s seemingly shocking number of tulips; meeting friends at restaurants for overdue dinners; ambling along streets because, well, for the first time in a very long time we, simply put, can—the late Vogue editor’s adage rings truer than ever. As for what footwear rises to the occasion of the strange, exhilarating moment in which we now find ourselves? Enter the fisherman sandal, which is making a bid as the shoe of the season, thanks to everyone from Lower East Side creatives (more than one wore the practical-chic style to artist Cassi Namoda’s opening at François Ghebaly this past weekend) to influencers, such as Blanca Miró Scrimieri, who regularly takes to Instagram to show off a block-heeled iteration.
Designers & Collectionsnicekicks.com

Suicoke Taps BAPE for Camo-indebted Sandals

Japanese functional footwear brand Suicoke and streetwear stalwart BAPE have once again joined forces on a range of camo-heavy sandals. The new collaboration includes a men’s and women’s iteration of Suicoke’s “DAO” model dressed in BAPE’s signature 1ST CAMO in both green and yellow. The utilitarian infused model features a heavy-duty Velcro strap closure, along with an eye-catching zippered pouch to store away keys or cash while on the beach. Elevating the design is Vibram’s proprietary “Mor Flex” to help support the wearer’s feet for cushioned and balanced movements.
Designers & Collectionshiconsumption.com

Huckberry & Chaco Come Together For An Agave-Themed Desert Sandal Collab

Fermented agave-based drinks have been consumed for centuries, dating all the way back to the time of the Aztecs. Though markedly more refined in a form we now call tequila or mezcal, agave remains the primary ingredient in this idiosyncratic spirit, as well as the fuel for many of the good times shared between friends amidst the year’s warmer months. And with the summer now on the immediate horizon, Huckberry is paying its respects to the desert plant and its ties to tequila via a special collaboration with noted footwear brand Chaco that’s been christened the “Agave Collection.”
ApparelVogue

Fisherman Sandals Are This Summer’s Chic Answer To Birkenstocks

Sometimes, it pays to stay classic. You can’t go wrong with making a timeless footwear investment, which is why you should consider adding a pair of fisherman sandals to your shoe rack this summer. With the sensible qualities of say, a Birkenstock, fisherman sandals are the footwear you can always...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
InsideHook

Huckberry x Chaco Teamed Up for the Perfect Summer Sandals

Finding a summer sandal that’s equipped to handle not just casual but more strenuous wear is no easy feat, but that isn’t to say it’s impossible. Case in point — Huckberry x Chaco’s Agave Collection. Inspired by the agave’s plant ability to thrive and flourish in one of the harshest climates, the desert, the two brands came together to create custom versions of Chaco’s Z1 sandals and Chilo Slides. Each silhouette is outfitted with an agave-inspired design across the trademark Chaco webbing, lending the shoes an extra summery feel.
ApparelPosted by
HelloGiggles

People Are Replacing Their Birkenstocks With These $25 Cushioned Sandals

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com. No matter your stance on Birkenstocks, one fact remains true: they are downright comfortable. Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Heidi Klum, and Katie Holmes have all been spotted wearing the classic slip-on as of late, leading us to believe there will be plenty of people following suit this spring and summer. But if you're iffy on doling out upwards of $100 per pair, rest assured there are low-cost alternatives that look practically identical, like the Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Comfort Sandal on Amazon.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Dark Tie-Dye Slip Sandals

Japanese brand Suicoke joins forces with Nice Kicks on a new Spring footwear silhouette -- the duo spotlight the KAW-CAB. This time around, the collaboration details the shoe with tie-dye patterns applied with a dark palette. The strap is the main attraction of the shoe as it is detailed in the Austin-baed retail brand's familiar pattern.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

NEIGHBORHOOD and Suicoke Unveil Its Forthcoming MOTO Sandal Collaboration

When it comes to collaborative initiatives, Suicoke has done anything but hold back as Q1 and Q2 for the brand has been repleted with projects alongside Nice Kicks, Wacko Maria, NEEDLES and more. And to close out the month of May, the Japanese stalwart is now — for the first time ever — linking up with NEIGHBORHOOD to present a two-pronged MOTO sandal collection.
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Happy Pineapple’ Features Cork

So far, we have previewed the Air Max 90, Air Max 95, and the Free Run Trail part of the ‘Happy Pineapple’ collection. We now have a first look at the Air Force 1 Low. Looking closer, this Nike Air Force 1 feature recycled cork across the upper while Yellow lands on the Swoosh logos and Light Green on the backdrop. Next, more Yellow appears on the heel tab and the ‘Happy Pineapple’ logo lands on the tongue. Lastly, we have a White midsole and a flecked Cinder rubber outsole.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Vibrant Tonal Sleek Sandals

As the summer season is on the horizon, Kanye West's YEEZY brand excites fans with a new colorway iteration of the YEEZY SLIDES with the introduction of 'Glow Green.' The shoe was unveiled by Yeezy Mafia and the silhouette remains the same throughout, boasting the sleek look. It is constructed...
Appareldlmag.com

Huckberry x Chaco Olive Agave sandals will take you through the hot summer

Arguably one of the most interesting limited edition sandals that will take you through every terrain during the hot summer months is here in Olive Agave colorway. It is designed by Chaco in collaboration with Huckberry – the only store selling it. The Huckberry x Chaco Agave collection comprises two...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale: Deals on Skechers -- Take Up To 40% Off Sneakers, Sandals, Boots, & More

Memorial Day is just a few weeks away and Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is giving us good reasons for a summer shoe refresh! This sale includes tons of deals on everything you need for spring and summer. On the top of that list is Skechers -- whether you need new shoes to workout in or you just want casual kicks for warmer weather, we put together a list of our favorite Skechers deals from Amazon.
Apparelhypebeast.com

KidSuper and PUMA Return with New Suede and RS-Sandal

2021 is a year of fruition for KidSuper and its founder Colm Dillane: the brand was named a finalist for the coveted LVMH prize in April, and now it’s set to release the latest pieces from its long-running collaboration with. . Centered around a fresh take on the timeless Suede...
Apparelfieldmag.com

Go Bold, Go Anywhere With Chaco Z/1 Chromatic Adventure Sandals

FM Studio creates high-quality original content in partnership with like-minded brands to tell their unique story. What do van lifers, river guides, and New Yorkers have in common? A lack of storage space and a distaste for single-use products. Sure, a GRIGRI belay device is fine to serve one function, but when it comes to outerwear, camp gear, and footwear, designs that function well in multiple environments will always reign supreme for us outdoors lovers operating on limited space. Now make that multi-functional item look dang good too, and you’ve got yourself some grail gear. Enter the Chaco Z/Sandal, a sandal designed for all day comfort and support—and style—whether rafting, hiking, or simply walking to the bodega for a coffee and bagel.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Kid’s Slip On Sandals only $9.89!

These Kid’s Slip On Sandals are perfect for summer!. Amazon has these Kid’s Slip On Sandals for just $9.89 when you clip the 10% off e-coupon and use the promo code 457ZFNOU at checkout!. There are multiple color options. Please note that the final price will vary depending on which...
Apparelwomanaroundtown.com

For Fun in the Sun We Like These Colorful Sandals

Add a little pizzazz to your feet. Lighten and brighten your step. Leilane Sandal: Leather upper. Adjustable strap closure. Round open toe. Synthetic lining Synthetic insole. 1¼” platform, 3½” block heel. Rubber sole $79.99. Erin Sandal: Stretch-fabric upper. Slingback straps. Round open toe. Synthetic lining. Memory Foam footbed. Synthetic sole....