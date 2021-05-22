Cork Midsole Summer Sandals

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Whatever it is you wear,” Diana Vreeland said in the 1975 style guide Cheap Chic, “I think shoes are terribly important.” As we venture outside—taking in the year’s seemingly shocking number of tulips; meeting friends at restaurants for overdue dinners; ambling along streets because, well, for the first time in a very long time we, simply put, can—the late Vogue editor’s adage rings truer than ever. As for what footwear rises to the occasion of the strange, exhilarating moment in which we now find ourselves? Enter the fisherman sandal, which is making a bid as the shoe of the season, thanks to everyone from Lower East Side creatives (more than one wore the practical-chic style to artist Cassi Namoda’s opening at François Ghebaly this past weekend) to influencers, such as Blanca Miró Scrimieri, who regularly takes to Instagram to show off a block-heeled iteration.