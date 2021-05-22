newsbreak-logo
Meaningful growth from Stephen Curry, Warriors builds momentum for potential return to title contention

By Colin Ward-Henninger
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- Just when the Golden State Warriors' season seemed like it was getting started, it came to an end. The team was playing some of the best basketball in the NBA. Local statues had just changed to allow over 7,500 fans into Chase Center for the first time since the pandemic began. The young players, who had put in so much time and effort both on their own and with coaches, were playing huge minutes in crucial games.

Related
NBAPress Democrat

Nevius: Steve Kerr, Warriors feeling good lately

Steve Kerr is feeling better. Kerr, you will recall, has been dealing with a painful spinal condition since 2015. Attempts to fix it, including surgeries, have been unsuccessful. There has been talk that he might experience some pain for the rest of his life. And although he steadfastly refused to...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

How Andrew Wiggins has filled in for Klay Thompson as Warriors’ Iron Man

After not missing a game in high school or at Washington State because of injury, Thompson played 214 consecutive games for the Warriors — the longest such streak to start a career in franchise history — before he missed a loss against Cleveland to attend his grandfather's funeral. Eight months later, Thompson missed his first game because of injury, a loss to Phoenix, with a strained right hand.
NBAMercury News

The biggest questions ahead of Sunday’s showdown between the Warriors and Grizzlies

This is what the NBA was hoping for when it debuted the play-in tournament for this pandemic-condensed season. Sunday’s season finale between the Warriors and Grizzlies is a primetime event pitting generational star Stephen Curry against next-gen stunner Ja Morant in a winner-take-all duel for the No. 8 seed in the West playoffs.
NBAMercury News

3 tweaks the Warriors can make to pull off a first-round upset

Draymond Green, who’s captained the NBA’s team to beat over the last half-decade, summed up the Warriors’ position this season well after Tuesday night’s win over the Phoenix Suns. “For a second there we were the hunters, then we turned into the hunted for five, six years, whatever it was....
NBANBC Sports

Bring on the Play-In Tournament!

The final day of the regular season was certainly a busy affair, as all 30 teams were in action. And there wasn't much clarity at the beginning of the day either, as many of the playoff seeds were not locked in. While some teams were playing with postseason/play-in tournament in mind, others were taking one last shot at improving their draft lottery odds. Here's a look at some of Sunday's most important happenings.
NBAPosted by
WGAU

Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry on his matchup with Ja Morant

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors clinch the 8-seed in the play-in tournament behind another electric performance from the 2020-21 scoring champion Stephen Curry, who dropped a game-high 46 points on Sunday. This game was Curry’s first-ever matchup against reigning rookie of the year Ja Morant. Curry, a...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins questionable for Friday's game

Connor Letourneau: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are questionable for tomorrow. Feels like their status will ride on the result of today’s Memphis game. Kerith Burke: TBD if tomorrow's game will be a rest night for some players. Kerr said Steph and Draymond did not practice today. Wiggins was limited. "We have some guys legitimately banged up," Kerr said.
NBACBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles from deep again

Curry finished Tuesday's 122-116 victory over the Suns with 21 points (7-22 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes. The sharpshooter has been surprisingly dull from three-point range over his past two games, going a combined 4-for-24 from beyond the arc. He has averaged 28.5 points and 6.0 assists over that span, however, and Golden State has pulled off victories over the top two teams in the Western Conference. There's little reason to believe that Curry's struggles from deep will extend much longer -- he is shooting 42.1 percent from three-point range on the season and leads the NBA with 5.3 treys per contest.
NBANBC Sports

Kerr's postgame speech previews what's to come for Warriors

The Warriors' regular season campaign is set to end Sunday, and the Dubs are playing the best basketball they've played all season. If Golden State is to find their way through the play-in tournament and into the NBA playoffs, they will face a gauntlet of teams similar to the ones they've faced in the two previous games. Following their thrilling win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, coach Steve Kerr addressed the players in the locker room after the game.