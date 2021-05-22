newsbreak-logo
Letter: We follow the rules

Quad-Cities Times
 4 days ago

This is in response to the May 20 letter titled "The gate will stay closed." I’m a 78-year-old grandmother. I’ve ridden a bike – both for fun and for transportation – since I was old enough to turn the pedals. I have a huge group of friends who also love to ride and/or run. And yes, most of us belong to both the Cornbelt Running Club and the Quad Cities Bicycle Club. Not one of us would even think about throwing so much as a gum wrapper away on the road; we don’t use filthy language around anyone, and we always try to follow the rules of the road.

