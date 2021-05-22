newsbreak-logo
Letter: Repairs are needed

Quad-Cities Times
 4 days ago

May is historic preservation month, the perfect time to encourage readers to contact the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency (a division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources) to ask them to provide funds for our historic landmarks, specifically the Colony Church in Bishop Hill. I contacted them myself a couple of days ago at www2.Illinois.gov.

