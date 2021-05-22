newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The NBA playoffs: 10 things to know as the tourney begins

By TIM REYNOLDS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41IYes_0a7n1bFj00

The best time of the NBA season is here. The playoffs have arrived, the 16-team field that will vie for the Larry O’Brien Trophy is set, and here are 10 storylines to watch along the way:

HOME DROUGHTS

A pair of long droughts for fans in Los Angeles and New York could end in the next few days.

The last time the Los Angeles Lakers won a playoff game in their own building, Staples Center, was May 18, 2012. (Remember, everything last season was at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.)

Let’s put how long ago May 2012 was in some context: At that point, LeBron James still had zero NBA championships, and the Lakers’ win that day was against an Oklahoma City team that had Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

And it has been more than six years — since April 27, 2015 — since a home team won a playoff game in New York. The Brooklyn Nets beat Atlanta that day; the Nets haven’t won a home postseason contest since. The New York Knicks open at home Saturday, against Atlanta, in their first playoff game since 2013.

PLAYOFF POOL

All 16 playoff teams are guaranteed a piece of that pool, with the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds getting at least $310,745 just for making the first round.

The Utah Jazz have already secured no less than $1,436,750 — some of that for finishing with the NBA’s best record, some more for winning the West’s No. 1 seed. If the Jazz win the NBA title, they would wind up with $6,104,876, or roughly 30% of the pool.

The Los Angeles Lakers received $6,156,251 for winning last year’s title.

This is the fourth consecutive season in which the pool will be at least $20 million.

LEBRON’S RECORDS

Lakers star LeBron James enters these playoffs as the NBA’s all-time leader in minutes, games, points, shots taken, shots made, free throws taken, free throws made, steals and 3-point attempts. He’s second in 3’s made with 414, which trails only Golden State’s Stephen Curry by 56.

That all said, there are few records still within his short-term reach.

If the Lakers make a deep run, he could catch San Antonio’s Tim Duncan for most defensive rebounds; Duncan grabbed 2,081, James is up to 1,954.

There is one milestone he could realistically hit. James is 142 points away from 43,000 for his career when combining both regular-season and playoff games. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (44,149) has more.

EXPECT FIREWORKS

Word to the wise: Don’t look at the score of a Denver-Portland game after three quarters and say “this one’s over.”

It might not be the case.

The Nuggets and Trail Blazers were two of the league’s best teams at engineering fourth-quarter rallies this season. Denver won an NBA-high 13 games when it wasn’t leading going into the final quarter; Portland won 12 such games, tied with Washington for second-most in the league.

On the flip side, the No. 1 seeds in these playoffs got there because they knew how to finish games. Utah was a league-best 45-2 when leading after three quarters, and Philadelphia was No. 2 in the NBA in that department — going 39-3 in those situations.

DOC WATCH

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers has some playoff milestones in sight.

He’s nine wins shy of becoming the fifth coach in NBA history with 100 postseason victories, joining Phil Jackson (229), Pat Riley (171), Gregg Popovich (170) and Larry Brown (100). Red Auerbach (99) is currently fifth on the list, Jerry Sloan (98) is sixth, Rivers (91) is seventh and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra (85) is eighth.

Rivers has coached in 180 playoff games, seventh-most all time and is within reach of No. 6 George Karl (185), fifth-place Brown (193) and fourth-place Sloan (202).

NOTHING TO LOSE

Washington got into the playoffs with a 34-38 regular season record, making the Wizards the fourth team in the last two seasons — and the 47th team since the league went to the 16-team playoff format in 1984 — to reach the postseason despite finishing below .500.

Now comes the tough part.

Only one of those previous 46 teams in this format has won a playoff series; the 1987 Seattle SuperSonics won two to reach the 1987 Western Conference finals.

Since that season, sub-.500 teams are 0-29 in first-round matchups. The eighth-seeded Wizards meet No. 1 Philadelphia.

PICK SIX

Here’s the division winners this season: Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Phoenix, Dallas and Utah.

History says one of those six teams will win the NBA title.

Starting with 2012, every team to make the NBA Finals has done so after winning a division championship. The 2011 Dallas Mavericks were the most recent team not to win its division but make the finals; they won the title that season.

BLOWOUT REMEMBERED

Dallas beat the Los Angeles Clippers by 51 points on Dec. 27, final score that day 124-73 in the third game of the season for both clubs, and now the teams are about to meet in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It’s a unique reunion.

The last time two teams who had a game decided by 50 or more points wound up meeting in that season’s playoffs was 34 years ago. Seattle beat Houston in the 1987 Western Conference semifinals, five months after the SuperSonics beat the Rockets 136-80 in a regular season contest.

Blowouts seem to be a bit of a trend in Dallas-Clippers games. The most one-sided game in the playoffs last season was the Clippers beating the Mavericks by 43 points, 154-111.

HELLO, FINALLY

Washington’s Alex Len has appeared in 531 regular-season games. New York teammates Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle have played in 450 and 446, respectively.

None has ever appeared in a playoff game. That all should change this weekend.

Among active players, they were the three in the NBA with the most games played without a postseason appearance. Once they all get into a game — Washington faces Philadelphia, while New York faces Atlanta in Round 1 — the active player with the most appearances and no playoff minutes will be Chicago’s Zach LaVine. He’s played in 411 games so far, all of them regular season.

AND HELLO, MAYBE?

Phoenix’s Chris Paul has played in 109 playoff games, but still has never been to the NBA Finals.

He’s approaching the record in that department.

Only five players in NBA history — Al Horford (124), Joe Johnson (120), Paul Millsap (120), Steve Nash (120) and Terry Cummings (110) — have been in more postseason games without ever getting to the NBA Finals.

Nash might get there this year; he’s the coach of the East No. 2-seeded Brooklyn Nets. Paul and the Suns also figure to have a real chance, since they’re seeded No. 2 in the West for these playoffs.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
236K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jerry Sloan
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Playoff Games#Nba History#Home Team#The Los Angeles Lakers#Walt Disney World#The Brooklyn Nets#The New York Knicks#The Utah Jazz#Nuggets#Wizards#Seattle Supersonics#The Los Angeles Clippers#Suns#Doc Watch Philadelphia#Lebron S Records Lakers#Rockets#The Lakers#Nba History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBANew York Post

LeBron James sends strong message to his critics: ‘huh??’

Warriors star Steph Curry may have notched the NBA’s scoring title on Sunday, but LeBron James wants some recognition, too. James’ 25 points in the Lakers’ 110-98 regular-season-finale win over the Pelicans on Sunday earned him his 17th straight season averaging 25 points a game, an NBA record. The 36-year-old...
NBAFOX Sports

Should LeBron James' Lakers fear Stephen Curry and the Warriors in play-in?

The two hottest teams in the NBA's Western Conference are headed on a collision course Wednesday. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers ⁠— winners of five straight games ⁠— will duke it out with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors ⁠— winners of six straight ⁠— for the West's No. 7 seed in the NBA's new play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 keys for success in 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their NBA title by leaning on improved depth while hoping stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James can stay fit. The Lakers are one of the most intriguing teams vying for glory in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They have the make-up of a juggernaut but the seeding of an underdog. The first task is to see off the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James thinks Steph Curry should be NBA MVP

LeBron James believes Steph Curry should be named NBA MVP this season. Ahead of their No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in tournament game on Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shows his support for Golden State Warriors shooting guard Steph Curry’s NBA MVP case. While Denver Nuggets center...
NBAParadise Post

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA’s MVP award. James’ flattery comes ahead of Wednesday’s matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry’s Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. “Just look at what he’s done this year,” James told reporters after...
NBANew Haven Register

5 Reasons the Warriors-Lakers Play-In Will Be the Best Game of the NBA Season

Wednesday night’s game at the Staples Center between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors won’t see those two teams at the height of their basketballing powers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still working back to full fitness after extended periods away due to injury, and Klay Thompson, who hasn’t played a minute since tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, won’t be back until next season.
NBAPopculture

LeBron James Blasts Haters After Reaching NBA Scoring Milestone

LeBron James didn't have the 2020-21 season many expected him to have mostly because of an ankle injury he suffered in March. However, the four-time NBA champion still finished the year averaging 25 points per game, making him the only player in NBA history to average at least 25 points or more in 17 seasons. James posted the stat on Twitter and sent the message to his haters.
NBAnews4usonline.com

LeBron-Curry: The NBA’s dream matchup plays out again

Actor Wesley Snipes has an iconic line in the 1992 action hit movie Passenger 57 when asked if he ever played roulette before. Smipes’ character John Cutter replied: “Always bet on black.”. Now if you’re the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors playing in a single play-in tournament...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.