Must Read Alaska

Mayor-elect Bronson: ‘Let’s get to work’

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emMuD_0a7n0haI00

Dave Bronson accepted his victory on Friday night, telling Anchorage it is time to pull together and get to work:

“Tonight’s numbers solidify our lead in this race. I am extremely humbled by the people of Anchorage and their decision to elect me as Mayor. This was a hard fought battle, and I know that there are some in Anchorage who did not vote for me. As Mayor I will work to bring this city back together so we can make Anchorage more vibrant than ever. I want to thank my supporters. From the beginning, this campaign was a voice for the people. We had hundreds of volunteers who wanted to see this city go in a new direction, and now I can confidently tell them we are headed that way!” he wrote.

Bronson thanked his staff and also thanked his primary opponent Forrest Dunbar for having “important conversations throughout the campaign.”

“Thank you to my staff and family who helped me through this whole process. Also, thank you to Forrest and his campaign. We had a lot of important conversations throughout this election, and I look forward to continuing to have them. Thank you Anchorage; now let’s get to work,” Bronson wrote.

Bronson worked with Axiom Strategies and Art Hackney Communications as his paid team, but he had hundreds of volunteers who worked tirelessly on his campaign since he announced last Aug. 24, 2020.

Read: Bronson announces for mayor to ‘turn city around’

With 90,587 votes counted, Bronson leads with 45,899 to Dunbar’s 44,698. The Anchorage Assembly reviews and certifies the election on Tuesday, and Bronson will be sworn in on July 1. He has already started working on the transition to his administration,.

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
