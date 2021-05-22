Cha Hak Yeon And Jung Yi Seo Get Up Close And Personal In “Mine”
TvN has released some stills previewing the upcoming episode of “Mine.”. “Mine” is a new drama about strong and ambitious women who overcome society’s prejudices to discover what’s truly theirs. Lee Bo Young stars as Seo Hee Soo, a former top actress and the wife of the second son of the chaebol family Hyowon Group. Kim Seo Hyung stars as Jung Seo Hyun, the elegant and well-born wife of the eldest son of Hyowon Group. Jung Yi Seo plays Cadenza’s housemaid Kim Yoo Yeon, while Cha Hak Yeon plays Jung Seo Hyun’s son Han Soo Hyuk.www.soompi.com