Pink Talks Turning Down 2019 Super Bowl Show: "I Would Probably Take A Knee"

The rain and a cold breeze welcomed me as I arrived in Cleveland for draft night along with a flock of NFL fans ready to enjoy a league event with less Covid restrictions and plenty of attractions like the NFL Draft Experience. One of my favorite parts of my stay in Ohio was seeing families and fans at large enjoy themselves at the shores of Lake Erie during the event and when I visited The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Back at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan the Vikings were all business preparing for their selections with a war room full of scouts, coaching staff, management and ownership.