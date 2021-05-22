Pink Talks Turning Down 2019 Super Bowl Show: "I Would Probably Take A Knee"
During the time when Colin Kaepernick and a handful of other NFL players were receiving backlash for taking a knee during America's national anthem, several celebrities stepped forward to show their solidarity. Some would take a knee at other functions or games while music artists seemed to swear off performing at the Super Bowl, including Rihanna who was said to have snubbed the NFL because of their treatment of Kaepernick. In a new interview, pop sensation Pink shared that she, too, turned down an offer from the NFL for a variety of reasons, including taking a knee.www.hotnewhiphop.com