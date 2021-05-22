newsbreak-logo
'Left on a train luggage rack at six weeks old - I never expected to find my sister'

By Rhian Lubin
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
Innocent Marguerite as a young child

Dressed in a pink frock, woollen leggings and a little bonnet, baby Marguerite Huggett looked like a child who was loved and well cared for in her photo.

Except the picture is from a newspaper clipping because, at just six weeks old, she was abandoned on a luggage rack on a train at London’s Paddington Station in 1946.

Marguerite, now 74, has never known her own birthday, or anything else about where she came from.

“I was shocked to discover on my birth certificate that both my mother and father were ‘unknown’,” she says.

“Who am I going to find that’s going to be able to tell me anything? I know very, very little.

“I don’t know which carriage, which platform, who found me, or why. To abandon their child is the worst choice any mother can make.

“I feel now at my age this is my last chance to try and find out who my birth parents were.”

In tear-jerking scenes on ITV’s Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace on Tuesday, Davina McCall helps her to find out more about her identity.

Marguerite wonders if her dad could have been a soldier passing through London after the war and if her mum could have been travelling on the train where she was found or lived nearby.

Carol at her home in Australia

But she has had no way of knowing the truth.

“It’s knowing the reason that I was abandoned, that’s the drive to find my birth parents,” she says.

“What happened to me in that six weeks? Why weren’t my parents able to look after me?”

After she was found as a baby she spent two years in an orphanage before being adopted by a couple in Rickmansworth, Herts, but they never told her the truth about her cruel start in life.

Newspaper clipping from 1946 shows foundling Marguerite Huggett as a baby

It wasn’t until she was in her mid-40s she finally requested to see her adoption file, but it held no answers.

Holding it in her hands, Marguerite says: “This was the document the social worker showed me. Name and surname of mother – unknown.

“Name and surname of father –unknown. I was aware of the probability, no father’s name recorded. But what did come as a surprise was there were no names at all.”

In search of answers, the mum-of-two went to the Great Western Trust’s Didcot Railway Centre in Oxfordshire, where researchers found information in a 1940s Paddington station logbook.

Innocent Marguerite as a young child

“I’m blown”, she says, holding a newspaper cutting of herself as a newborn with the headline “Baby Left on Train Track”.

“I’ve not seen that newspaper cutting before. This is the only baby photo of me I have ever seen.

“It shows care on the part of whoever dressed me and possibly left me.”

The logbook also revealed she was abandoned at 3.35pm on platform 9 and found by a guard called CH Cook. She adds: “Those extra details are amazing.”

Mum and dad are not on her birth certificate

But the most remarkable breakthrough was to come.

By placing her DNA on an online database that traces birth relatives, and following a three-year investigation of the initial matches, the search team discovered the identity of her birth mother and birth father.

A match was found with a woman called Carol, who turned out to be Marguerite’s half-sister with the same father.

Speaking to host Nicky Campbell from her home in Australia, Carol says she believes her dad Arthur knew he had another child but not that she was abandoned. “I once overheard a snippet of a conversation between my parents,” she adds.

Davina McCall helps Marguerite find her family (Image: ITV)

“I heard them say, ‘I wonder how old she would be?’ I assumed there might’ve been another child. I can only assume he didn’t know what happened to her.”

Arthur was 19 when Marguerite was born and in the army. He sadly died in 2010, which was a bitter blow.

“So near and yet so far,” she says. “If I’d had the possibility of the DNA research 10 years earlier I could’ve met him.” There was more news on her mother’s side after a DNA match was found with a first cousin.

Host Davina tells Marguerite: “Your mother died in 1992. She was 69. Your birth mother was called Hannah.

Marguerite with her sons Trevor (left) and Ken (right)

“She already had a daughter and she wasn’t with that girl’s father. She was an unmarried woman and at the time having a second child would’ve been quite scandalous.” She adds: “The daughter your mum had before you were born sadly died when she was nine.”

Sliding a photograph across the table, Marguerite is stunned when she sees the family resemblance.

Holding her head in her hands, she says: “It’s this thing... you’ve never ever looked like anybody else. Amazing.”

And there is even more news to tell Marguerite.

“A year later she met a man and had a son called Robert, who is your brother,” Davina says. “He is still alive. He would like to meet you when he’s well enough.” On a video call she is introduced to Carol, who tells her about their dad.

“He was a very generous, kind-hearted man,” she says.

And Marguerite introduces Carol to her sons Trevor and Ken.

Carol says sadly: “One of my parents’ biggest regrets is none of us produced grandchildren.”

Marguerite hopes to visit her half-siblings in Australia when she can travel again.

And while she was unable to meet her parents, she has gained the love of siblings on both sides.

“I grew up all my life as an only child,” she says.

“To be told at 74 about my mother, my father who has four children. It’s quite a change. Amazing.”

  • Three-part series Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace is on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 9pm.
