Ducks Unlimited to host banquet June 12th

DUCKS UNLIMITED committee members have adjusted to the times. Planning is well under way for its 2021 fund raising banquet. Finding a location was completed with the Best Western Regency Inn chosen as the site. Then other details had to fall into place as organizers agreed to proceed. What is very noteworthy for 2021 is that in any typical year, June is not the month when other DU chapters hold some type of event. However, adjusting is a requirement and adapting is a must. Statewide there are now five DU chapters with planned events in June 2021, all eager to reopen after a year of low activity due to Covid-19 issues.