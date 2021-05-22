Utah Valley Calendar: Things to do — May 22
Pet Parade and Adoption Event — The American Fork Library will hold a Pet Parade and Adoption Event at 10 a.m on Saturday, June 12 at Robinson Park and the library. Spectators may begin assembling at 8 a.m. Immediately following the parade, dogs will be available for adoption in the park and cats will be available for adoption in the library’s Community Room. Well-behaved pets can register to be in the parade. All pets must remain under the caregiver’s control for the duration of the event, either on a leash or in a cage or kennel. Responsibility for the care, safety and behavior of children rests with parents or caregivers. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/AFPetParade.www.heraldextra.com