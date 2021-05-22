A Better Bash Guide From OneUp Components [Review]

It’s been a long while since I’ve had a daily that actually has a huge variety of cases I can use on it. It’s a fact that if you want a phone with a lot of cases, you get an iPhone. However, Samsung’s phones aren’t that far behind and their latest Galaxy S21 series actually has a lot of cases for it. A lot of the large brands make cases for it and even smaller brands that aren’t normally known for their cases also make cases for them. PureGear, for instance, is normally known for their power adapters, chargers, and other accessories, but have lately also been getting into cases. Two cases PureGear makes for the Galaxy S21 Ultra are the Slim Shell and DualTek both of which provide different levels of protection and style to suit your preference.