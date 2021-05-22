A Better Bash Guide From OneUp Components [Review]
Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Bash guards are like pedals in that they look shiny and sleek when first bolted to the bike, and both are immediately scratched and dented during the first few rides. They can be a signpost of how hard a bike is ridden, how tall the local rocks are, and how low the frame’s bottom bracket is slung. Lower frame stances and rougher trails have followed one another down the MTB trend-o-meter, making bash guard/chain guide combos like this one from OneUp Components all the more useful.www.singletracks.com