newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

A Better Bash Guide From OneUp Components [Review]

By Brian Gerow
singletracks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. Bash guards are like pedals in that they look shiny and sleek when first bolted to the bike, and both are immediately scratched and dented during the first few rides. They can be a signpost of how hard a bike is ridden, how tall the local rocks are, and how low the frame’s bottom bracket is slung. Lower frame stances and rougher trails have followed one another down the MTB trend-o-meter, making bash guard/chain guide combos like this one from OneUp Components all the more useful.

www.singletracks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guide#Bugger#Thermoplastic#Fun Things#Singletracks#Backcountry#Bash Guide#Bash Guards#Pedals#Bike#Review#Affiliate Links#Muddy Rides#Fish#Purchases#Multiple Opportunities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cars
Related
Apparelsingletracks.com

The Ombraz Leggero Sunglasses Have No Arms [Review]

The Ombraz Leggero sunglasses are a unique piece of eyewear. Most of the shades we test are pretty straightforward, so it’s easiest to compare them in a roundup. Since there’s so much going on with the Leggeros, they need their own writeup. The most unique feature Ombraz brings to the...
Shoppinghomesthetics.net

11 Best Miniature Primer [Reviews & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases. If you are a model or miniature painter, you must often be wondering about how to achieve the best-painted coat on an art piece. When...
Designhomesthetics.net

Acrylic Pouring Medium Guide [All You Need to Know]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases. If you often find yourself binge-watching oddly satisfying videos of acrylic pouring, we’re on the same page!. One of the latest trends in art forms,...
Video Gameschatsports.com

Best Hanayama Puzzles to Train Your Mind [Reviews & Guide]

As you are already aware, puzzles are games or problems that are meant to test a person’s problem-solving skills. These puzzles require that you disentangle and thereafter put the separated pieces together. These games are usually available in different levels (difficulties). The best Hanayama puzzles are best known for these.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Djinn’: An Effective Mash-Up Of Horror Hits That Actually Works [Review]

Whether it’s “Big,” “Wish Upon,” “Bedazzled,” “Bruce Almighty,” “Freaky Friday,” or “Wishmaster,” how many times must these people hear “be careful what you wish for” before they stop making these damned wishes? And how many times will an audience accept it as a concept for a movie? Well, apparently, at least one more time, as “The Djinn,” a “be-careful-what-you-wish-for” horror movie if there ever was one, is actually well-made enough to make the platitudinous concept feel worth watching even if the concept is tired.
Lifestylechatsports.com

The 7 Best Bowling Bags Reviews of 2021 [Buying Guide]

There are two main types of bowling bags. We have tote bowling bags and roller bowling bags. Tote bags are for carrying one or two bowling bags, while roller bags are designed for two or more balls in order to manage the weight. The choice of a bowling bag varies...
Video GamesDestructoid

RoboQuest [Early Access] Review

[If/when the game releases to its official 1.0 launch, I may write a new review should my thoughts change. Full disclosure, I was provided with a key for the game by RyseUp Studios. My review is voluntary and under no compensated agreement.]. I feel that we’re at the point lately...
Cell Phonesgstylemag.com

PureGear DualTek and Slim Shell Has Your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Covered [Review]

It’s been a long while since I’ve had a daily that actually has a huge variety of cases I can use on it. It’s a fact that if you want a phone with a lot of cases, you get an iPhone. However, Samsung’s phones aren’t that far behind and their latest Galaxy S21 series actually has a lot of cases for it. A lot of the large brands make cases for it and even smaller brands that aren’t normally known for their cases also make cases for them. PureGear, for instance, is normally known for their power adapters, chargers, and other accessories, but have lately also been getting into cases. Two cases PureGear makes for the Galaxy S21 Ultra are the Slim Shell and DualTek both of which provide different levels of protection and style to suit your preference.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] “Love, Death & Robots” Season 2 Delivers Gorgeous Entertainment But Lacks Bite

“This is your life now, to hide and wander. Never a moment’s rest in this barren wasteland that is now your existence.”. There’s a level of freedom to storytelling that anthology series allow that’s often impossible elsewhere. The format has exploded over the past decade, especially when it comes to genre storytelling. Love, Death & Robots doesn’t just benefit from the versatility of its anthology format, but also the limitless nature of animation, as well as the boundary-breaking nature of science fiction and horror. The first season of Love, Death & Robots hit the ground running and contained an incredibly eclectic collection of stories that effectively showcased the opportunities that a show like this allows. It’s absolutely valuable to have more Love, Death & Robots in production, but this second batch of episodes, while gorgeous and entertaining, feels more simplistic than its debut season.
Lifestylebrothers-brick.com

Celebrate Pride with LEGO 40516 Everyone Is Awesome [Review]

The LEGO Group provided The Brothers Brick with an early copy of this set for review. Providing TBB with products for review guarantees neither coverage nor positive reviews. 40516 Everyone is Awesome follows the black 18+ branding of recent sets the company intends to sell to adults, with the front and back simply showing the assembled set from several different angles. Since this is a display piece and not a vehicle or playset, there really aren’t working functions or play features to showcase on the box.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Woman In The Window’: Amy Adams Fails To Awaken This Sleepy, Predictable Mystery Thriller [Review]

Everyone is hiding something in “The Woman in the Window.” Unfortunately, the challenge here isn’t so much deciphering the film’s array of generously signposted secrets but, instead, finding reasons to care about them in the first place. In that regard, versatile British director Joe Wright’s visually stylish, but ultimately sluggish thriller commits perhaps the most cardinal genre sin of them all. Somewhere amid suspicious neighbors who might have killed someone, stormy New York City nights, and one too many instances of pill-popping and heavy-drinking, it forgets to have fun, aggressively molding its “Gone Girl” echoes into a contemporary “Rear Window” template (if that much isn’t already evident by the title).
Movieseasyreadernews.com

“Spring Blossom” – Blooming [MOVIE REVIEW]

A surprising new talent has suddenly appeared. Like Venus emerging from the sea, Suzanne Lindon, age 20, has jumped to the front of the line with her first film, “Spring Blossom” which she wrote, directed, and starred in. It’s not that the film is flawless or will enter the canon of storytelling but this very young woman has taken the “coming of age” trope and found a new, and interesting angle.
Shoppinghomesthetics.net

2 Best Epoxy Resin Guide [All You Need to Know]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases. Whether you want to create jewelry or refurbish your apartment, epoxy resin can play an essential role in the process. It is surprisingly useful and...
Electronicshomesthetics.net

11 Best Sublimation Printers Of 2021 [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases. While we have been used to using traditional printers to date, they can be slow, and you might see many lines on the pictures. But...
Electronicshomesthetics.net

11 Best Button Maker Machine [Reviews & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases. Buttons can work wonders on fabrics, be it as badges for campaign sessions, or in a dress that makes the perfect style statement. But for...
Moviesimdb.com

‘Spiral: From The Book of Saw’: An Intricately Bad Soap-Copera Spin-Off About Police Accountability [Review]

Somewhere between 2004’s “Saw” and 2017’s “Jigsaw,” the torture in the “Saw” franchise became a punchline. Their mechanics stopped working—the elaborate devices by Jigsaw and his disciples were no longer believable acts of crafty Boogey-people but screenwriters desperately inventing new ways to die. At the same time, all of the personal drama in between became wildly convoluted with each hop in the timeline. Enter sort-of spin-off “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” a clumsy attempt at experimenting with the formula of what makes a “Saw” movie, including cops pursuing a mysterious killer, laborious devices of torture, and pig masks.
Video GamesGamezebo

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield [Switch] Review – Give It Up

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield has arrived off the back of some hype – it took a starring role in Nintendo’s most recent Indie World Showcase, and its (excellent) soundtrack is to be released on vinyl. Sadly it fails to live up to those expectations, offering up an experience that never satisfies...