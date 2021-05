CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli became Prime Minister of Nepal again and President Vidyadevi Bhandari took the oath of office and secrecy at KP Oli on Friday. CPN-UML President KP Sharma Oli has returned to being Prime Minister of Nepal. President Vidyadevi Bhandari took the oath of office and secrecy at KP Oli on Friday. Olli resigned his post on May 10 after losing confidence in parliament. On Thursday evening, President Bhandari appointed him prime minister again. Ollie is also sworn in by his former cabinet colleagues.