Can’t find a duvet cover to match your bedroom interior style? In this tutorial created by Anna Alicia, we’ll show you how to make a duvet cover step by step!. This pattern is for a single duvet cover. To make a double duvet cover you may need to search for an extra-wide fabric. Once you’ve given this pattern a try, you’ll soon be making duvet covers for every bedroom in your home! You can also use this tutorial to learn how to make a duvet cover from sheets if you don’t want to splash out on new fabric.