KELSEYVILLE — The Middletown Mustangs scored first. The Middletown Mustangs scored with two outs. The Middletown Mustangs hit the ball up and down their lineup. Oh yeah, and the Middletown Mustangs are tied for the North Central League I lead with two games left after putting a 14-2 licking on the Kelseyville Knights in a first-place showdown completely dominated by the visiting team Friday afternoon at Lloyd Larson Field.