How our dogs can save us from another lockdown nightmare

We're almost certain you've heard this before, but let us reiterate a terrifying fact: There could be more plastic than there are fish in the ocean by 2050. This includes plastic water bottles, plastic shopping bags, and, of course, plastic household packaging that individuals use on a daily basis. As beautiful as the beauty industry is, it is also alarmingly vile in its packaging production. According to Allure, over 7.9 billion units of rigid plastic were produced in the U.S. for beauty products alone in 2018. Yes, that is *billion,* with a B, units of plastic packaging made in a single year. Given that plastic can take anywhere from 20 to 500 years to decompose, most of those plastic bottles are still intact, floating around the ocean waiting to degrade. In fact, that takeaway cold-brew cup with its plastic straw that you had two years ago is also still alive today, taking up space amongst the coral reefs and the marine life living there.