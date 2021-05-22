From Lyon to Lincoln: Where Louis van Gaal's 18 Man Utd signings are now

Louis van Gaal's two-year spell as Manchester United came to an end five years after he had delivered the FA Cup.

That success covered up Premier League failings with the Red Devils missing out on the Champions League after finishing fifth.

Van Gaal was the club's second permanent manager after Sir Alex Ferguson but the first to really utilise their financial might.

The Dutchman signed 18 players in his two years in charge as he attempted to return them to the force of old.

He was unable to do so however with his brand of football drawing huge criticism.

United's last starting XI featured just one Van Gaal signing - Luke Shaw - although he was also the man to give Marcus Rashford his debut.

Many of his signings have moved on to pastures new with varying degrees of success. Whilst some are playing in Champions League Finals others are operating in non-league.

We take a trip down memory lane to see where all of Van Gaal's recruits now find themselves.

Angel di Maria was Louis van Gaal's marquee signing in 2014 (Image: PA)

Ander Herrera - PSG

The midfielder joined from Athletic Bilbao and was a regular throughout his time at Old Trafford.

His most memorable goal perhaps coming in the FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham back in 2018.

Herrera ran his contract down in Manchester before moving to Paris where he has claimed several honours.

He also played in last season's Champions League Final.

Luke Shaw - Man Utd

Van Gaal will have been chuffed to have landed Shaw's signature back in 2014.

He burst onto the scene at Southampton but a horrific injury in his second season hampered his development for years.

Only now are we seeing the best of Shaw.

Luke Shaw has been a top performer this term (Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic - Torino

Signed by United before being loaned straight back to Serbian outfit Vojvodina.

He never made a first-team appearance during his time in Manchester and was sold to Lechia Gdansk in 2016.

Marcos Rojo - Boca Juniors

The Argentine came to United from Sporting Lisbon for £16m after helping his country reach the World Cup Final.

He never consistently delivered during his spell with the Red Devils though and was long linked with the exit door.

Rojo eventually joined Boca in February of this year for an undisclosed fee.

Angel Di Maria - PSG

Quite how this marriage didn't work out is anyones guess. The playmaker struggled to settle and saw his house burgled which didn't help matters off the pitch.

He lasted just 12 months before leaving for PSG.

In France he has sometimes outshone Neymar and Kylian Mbappe which further underlines his talent.

Radamel Falcao failed to deliver in Manchester

Radamel Falcao - Galatasaray

Another big name signing who didn't work out at United. He is certainly not short of company.

Prolific at Porto, Atletico Madrid and then Monaco. Fan must've thought they had hit the jackpot.

It wasn't to be though as Falcao scored just four times.

Another unsuccessful loan spell at Chelsea followed before he got back to his best at Monaco, where he won the Ligue 1 title.

Daley Blind - Ajax

The versatile Dutchman is back at Ajax, the team he left to join the Red Devils.

Signed for just shy of £14m, Blind lasted four years in Manchester before returning home.

His quality was rarely in doubt but he was unable to impose himself regularly on the starting XI. That said he did play at centre-half in the Europa League success in 2017.

Back at Ajax he has claimed several domestic honours and reached the last four of the Champions League.

Daley Blind is back at Ajax where he has continued to win trophies

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - Man Utd

He joined as a 16-year-old from Ajax and made 21 appearances under Van Gaal but has only made nine outings since.

Fosu-Mensah, who suffered a major injury, has had loan spells away at Crystal Palace and Fulham

his contract will expire in the summer meaning he has just weeks left in Manchester before he moves on.

Andy Kellett - Guiseley

A strange one this. He arrived at United on loan from then Championship side Bolton in January 2015 and made 10 appearances for the club’s Under-21s.

Kellett has since had spells at Wigan, Notts County, AFC Fylde and Alfreton Town.

Now he has settled at National League North side Guiseley.

Andy Kellett had a brief spell at Old Trafford

Victor Valdes - Retired

The Spaniard left Barcelona but a proposed move to Monaco fell through due to injury.

He completed his rehab in Manchester before he signed an 18-month deal in January 2015 to remains at Old Trafford.

As David de Gea's understudy Valdes' opportunities were few and far between. Van Gaal claimed he refused to play in a reserve game and transfer-listed him a few months later.

He eventually saw at his career at Middlesbrough.

Sadiq El Fitouri - Al-Hilal Omdurman

He never made a senior appearance after being signed from Salford city are impressing on a trial.

The Libya international had several outings with the U21s and had spells at Politehnica Iasi, Al Ahli Tripoli and Chesterfield.

Currently he plays for Sudanese side Al-Hilal Omdurman.

The young Dutchman's arrival was a huge boost back in 2015 (Image: Manchester Evening News)

Memphis Depay - Lyon

One of Van Gaal''s marquee signings in his second summer. United beat PSG to his signature with much expected.

Depay took on the No 7 shirt but rarely did it justice.

He would leave 18 months later and join Lyon where has looked more like the play many thought he would become.

Depay helped them reach the last four of the Champions League last term and is linked with a move to Barcelona.

Matteo Darmian - Inter Milan

The Italian is one of several former United men to have just won the Serie A title.

That said, you wouldn't have seen him as title-winning material during his Old Trafford days.

Darmian did stick around for several years though. Signed in 2015 he eventually left four years later, joining Parma in a £1.4million deal.

Bastian Schweinsteiger - Retired

The German World Cup winner had worked with Van Gaal during his time in charge of Bayern.

Schweinsteiger had also spent two years under Pep Guardiola's guidance and had been named the best player in the Bundesliga.

Quite how this one didn't work out is anyones guess in which case.

Schweinsteiger made just 35 appearances in all competitions before moving to the MLS with the Chicago Fire.

The midfielder's spell in Manchester was short lived (Image: Getty Images)

Morgan Schneiderlin - Nice

The Frenchman had been crucial for an impressive Southampton side before moving to Manchester in 2015.

Like so many signings though his form and performances were not translated onto the Old Trafford pitch.

Schneiderlin would move on to Everton just 18 months later and is now in Ligue 1 with Nice.

Sergio Romero - Man Utd

The goalkeeper is now playing under his third different manager but will soon leave Old Trafford.

Romero's contract is up at the end of the season and he has already tried to push for a move away, albeit unsuccessfully.

Dean Henderson's return has hampered his playing time and he finds himself as third choice.

The goalkeeper's Old Trafford career will end this summer (Image: PA)

Anthony Martial - Man Utd

Van Gaal said he was signing Martial for the next United boss when he spent big on the teenaer.

A £36m signing from Monaco on deadline day in 2015, the striker swiftly announced himself with an excellent debut goal.

In the years since Martial's quality has never been doubted but his inconsistency has continued to hamper his development.

There is a sense that we still haven't seen the best of Anthony Martial (Image: Getty Images)

Regan Poole - MK Dons

Signed from Newport County, he made his one and only appearance for the club as a substitute in a Europa League last-32 tie against FC Midtjylland in 2016.

He had several loan spells away from Old Trafford before being released in 2019 and has since become a regular for MK Dons in League One.