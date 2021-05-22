newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Kai Havertz opens up on 'very tough' debut season at Chelsea as misfiring £72m star admits struggles to adapt to 'intensity' of English football... before revealing support of Timo Werner has helped him through difficult period

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Kai Havertz has opened up on his 'very tough' debut campaign at Chelsea as the £72m attacker revealed that Timo Werner has been a good support in adapting to the 'intensity' of English football.

Havertz, 21, has failed to hit the ground running as many expected following his mega-money arrival from Bayer Leverkusen last summer having struggled to find his form, as well as being hit by a bout of coronavirus.

The German's poor showings, coupled with the misfiring Werner, were factors behind Frank Lampard's sacking in January and new boss Thomas Tuchel has rotated his forward options heavily since his arrival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgBEn_0a7mxMFQ00
Kai Havertz has opened up on his 'very tough' debut campaign with Chelsea this season

Havertz and Werner have scored eight and 12 goals respectively in all competitions, and although the 21-year-old has showcased signs of improvement in recent weeks, particularly during the huge second leg win over Real Madrid, he has admitted that it has been a 'very tough' season.

'To be honest, it's very tough. It's a big change,' Havertz told Sky Sports. 'It's very hard because you play every three days and the intensity here is much more than in Germany, to be honest.

'Of course it's a big change for us but for me it always felt good to have Timo next to me because we can talk to each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOBKR_0a7mxMFQ00
The £72m attacker has failed to hit the ground running since his mega-money move last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBetp_0a7mxMFQ00
Havertz admitted he has struggled to adapt to the 'intensity' of top flight football in England

'We were both in very difficult situations. He was also unlucky this season. But I think right now, for two or three months, we both play very well and I hope we can continue like that.'

Havertz added that the coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent lockdown, has also affected his and Werner's ability to settle in London.

'When you come to London you want to live the life here but in the last few months, it was not possible,' the youngster added.

'You always had to stay at home and things like that, so we didn't experience much from the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTzX3_0a7mxMFQ00
The 21-year-old added that Timo Werner has been a bedrock of support for him this season

'Only football always. But hopefully next season that will change a little bit and we can experience a little bit more.'

Despite his difficulties this campaign, Havertz is optimistic that he will showcase his full potential to Chelsea fans in the coming season, adding that he has felt 'very confident' in recent weeks.

'I know it was a tough season for me, not the best season of me. But I knew before I came it would take some months to adapt to this league, to the country, and since [the last] two or three months I feel very confident. I play well, I score goals, I assist some goals and that is what I want to do.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

178K+
Followers
69K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#Bayer Leverkusen#Real Madrid#Star#Sky Sports#Chelsea Fans#Running#London#January#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Country
Germany
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leagueinsidefutbol.com

Kai Havertz Dominated Sergio Ramos – Former Top Flight Star

The Blues went into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on the back of a 1-1 draw in Madrid which gave them the slender advantage of away goals. They pulled ahead in the 28th minute through Timo Werner, who took advantage of a lofted Havertz shot which came back off the crossbar, heading into the Real Madrid net from close range.
Premier Leaguetotalfootballanalysis.com

Defensively disciplined and dangerous in transition: How Chelsea conquered Real Madrid – tactical analysis

On Wednesday evening, Chelsea hosted Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in a hotly anticipated semi-final second leg. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Chelsea had the advantage of an away goal going into this tie. As it turned out, this away goal didn’t play a part in the result, as Chelsea coasted to a convincing 2-0 win, giving them a 3-1 win overall, and sending them into the Champions League final. Chelsea were so dominant, they registered a 3.45 xG compared to Madrid’s 0.38, despite the visitors enjoying the bulk of possession. The visitors struggled to break down Chelsea’s resolute and compact defensive shape, whilst the blues were a considerable threat on attacking transition all evening.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Ferdinand admits Chelsea hero gives him spine-tingling memories of Man Utd star

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that Chelsea star Kai Havertz reminds him of former Manchester United team-mate Dimitar Berbatov. Havertz has endured a mixed start to life at Stamford Bridge after signing for big money last summer. The German arrived as the Blues’ most expensive acquisition at over £70million and had a solid first few months. However, he suffered badly with coronavirus, which set him back for a lengthy period.
Premier League90min.com

Paul Merson Urges Thomas Tuchel to Drop Timo Werner For Champions League Final

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has urged Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to drop Timo Werner from the starting XI for the Champions League final against Manchester City. Chelsea beat Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate to book their place in the Champions League final, and it was Werner who scored the opening goal for the Blues when they inflicted a 2-0 defeat on the Spanish giants at Stamford Bridge in the second-leg.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Chelsea dominate Madrid to set up all-English final

Chelsea set up an all-English Champions League final against Manchester City as goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount beat Real Madrid 2-0 on Wednesday to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory at Stamford Bridge. If anything, the scoreline flattered Madrid as the 13-time European champions had no response to Chelsea's...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

He did not shrivel, he did not hide: this was the night Chelsea's Timo Werner came of age

It was the night when Timo Werner, facing the most important game of his young career, invoked the spirit of Fernando Torres. Nine years had passed since Torres, having been pilloried all season for neglecting to live up to his price tag, rolled in the last-gasp goal to beat Barcelona and send Chelsea to a Champions League final. Werner, needing to shine against another colossus of the European game, produced an intervention eerily reminiscent, shrugging off a ragged campaign with a cathartic header, propelling his team into an all-English epic against Manchester City.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Chelsea seal all-English Champions League final showdown with Manchester City

Timo Werner and Mason Mount struck as Chelsea sunk Real Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to book a Champions League final showdown with Manchester City. Werner nodded into the empty net from one yard out in the first half, before Mount turned home Christian Pulisic’s cross late on, as Chelsea defeated Real 3-1 in the semi-finals on aggregate.
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea's much-maligned summer recruits come up trumps against Real Madrid

Be honest, how many of Chelsea's summer recruits could you confidently point to and say 'yeah they've really improved the side'?. Frank Lampard splashed £222m on a plethora of players at Stamford Bridge last summer, yet the majority of the discourse around the club over the past few months has surrounded how well Thomas Tuchel has done since arriving - nothing to do with Lampard's glut of summer recruits.
Premier Leagueworldinsport.com

Champions League Semi Final: Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2nd Leg Results

All-English Champions League Final Set as Chelsea Beat Real Madrid 2-0 in 2nd Leg (3-1 on aggregate) After Manchester City clinched their place in the final last night, we awaited the result of Chelsea vs Real Madrid to see who would meet them to battle for the title of Europe’s best. Zidane looked to take his Madrid team to what would be their fifth Champions League final in ten years, and Chelsea attempted to get there for the first time since the 2011-12 season.