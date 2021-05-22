Padres defeat Mariners 16-1

newsbreak-logo
The Padres had their highest run total of the season as they defeated the Mariners 16-1 on Friday night. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler, Jake Cronenworth and Chris Paddack discussed the game.

