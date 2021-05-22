Padres defeat Mariners 16-1

The bad news for Paddack is that he didn't do his ERA any favors on Tuesday, as it now sits at 5.40 on the season. The good news is that Paddack didn't walk any batters in his 5.1 innings of work against the Diamondbacks. This was the first time this year that Paddack showed enough command to not issue a walk in an outing. Paddack has had mixed results so far this year, and his biggest problem has been a lack of consistency. His strikeout rate is somewhat concerning, but if he can cut down on the walks and get his command under control, he still has the ability to provide fantasy value depending on the matchup. With Adrian Morejon out for the year and Dinelson Lamet already struggling with injuries, Paddack's place in the rotation should be safe for the foreseeable future. Fantasy managers should be comfortable starting Paddack in his next two outings against the Pirates and Giants.