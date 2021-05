Summer opportunities exist for local children to learn the beautiful game of soccer. “We consistently create safe situations for kids to try new things and become master artists of the soccer ball – without the fear of failure,” explains Mendocino County Soccer Academy (MCSA) Director and Coach Ian Fitzpatrick. “When we put young players in safe environments with caring, educated coaches, children rise to the level of our expectations. The result is kids develop the confidence to take chances and end up doing amazing things on and off the field.”