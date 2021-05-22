newsbreak-logo
5 explosive questions Dominic Cummings could answer in bombshell hearing

By Mikey Smith
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0webWa_0a7mvqDS00
Dominic Cummings will give evidence to MPs on Wednesday (Image: PA)

Dominic Cummings will give evidence to MPs this week - in a popcorn-worthy session that could see him try to exact revenge on Boris Johnson.

The PM’s former top aide is thought to be out for payback after his old boss accused him of leaking sensitive information about Covid-19 lockdown planning to the press.

And the blockbuster showdown could not come at a more exciting time.

The next week will also see the first ‘cash for curtains’ review into Boris Johnson’s flat refurbishment publish its findings - a row No10 sources suggested had been sparked by leaks from Mr Cummings.

Meanwhile, the register of ministerial interests is finally due to be updated - and the PM has promised to give an update on plans for lockdown easing - both of which are subjects Mr Cummings is liable to talk about in his grilling.

It’s likely to be so explosive, in fact, that rumours have spread through Westminster that the PM was planning to hold a reshuffle the same day to distract attention from the session - a notion played down by No10 today.

Here’s some of the explosive questions that are likely to come up as Dominic Cummings gives evidence to the joint Science and Health committee hearing on Wednesday.

1. Why was the second lockdown so late?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pub4a_0a7mvqDS00
He's been critical of the PM's response to Covid (Image: REUTERS)

Although other subjects are likely to come up, Mr Cummings is nominally appearing before the committee to talk about the government’s response to the Covid pandemic.

It’s a subject on which he’s been openly critical of the government in the months since his departure from Number 10 - and the more relations with his old allies have broken down, the more critical he’s been.

He’s likely to talk about the PM’s reluctance to impose a second lockdown.

In frustration, Mr Johnson is reported to have told aides he’d rather see “bodies pile up in the streets” than impose a second wave of restrictions - and critics have said the lockdown that started in January could have been avoided if tougher restrictions had been brought in in November.

2. What about the first lockdown?

Mr Cummings thoughts on the first lockdown appear to have…evolved over time.

Many will know him best as the man who broke lockdown rules to take his family to Durham - while potentially infected with Covid-19 -at the height of the first lockdown.

But in a recent tweet, Mr Cummings said: “Many thousands will have serious health problems for years because of our failure to act faster/harder in Feb/March & Sep”

3. And were the border closures handled well?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QCNG9_0a7mvqDS00
Mr Cummings slammed UK border strategy as a "joke" (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Border restrictions are almost certain to come under the microscope during the session - after Mr Cummings described the UK’s policy as a “joke”.

In a tweet he said there was a problem “based on nonsense memes” which claimed that people in Asian countries, “all do as they’re told… it won’t work here” - something he said “behavioural science ‘experts’/charlatans argued, disastrously, in Feb 2020.”

He added: “This nonsense is STILL influencing policy, eg our joke borders policy.”

4. What are those documents you have there, Dom?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIn5P_0a7mvqDS00
What's in the box, Dom? (Image: PA)

Mr Cummings has suggested he has some explosive documents which could lay bare Mr Johnson’s decision making during the crisis.

He said there was one document in particular that he had the only copy of - and was “crucial”.

And ministers fear he could use parliamentary privilege to release documents which may not paint the Government in a particularly good light into the public domain.

In one of his many tweets, Mr Cummings argued “one of the most fundamental & unarguable lessons” of the early days of the pandemic was that “secrecy contributed greatly to the catastrophe”.

“Openness to scrutiny [would] have exposed (government) errors weeks earlier than happened,” he said.

And in a blog post he suggested he was “open” to handing over documents - including all of the emails he sent and received during that period - to the Committee.

5. Who paid for the Downing Street flat refurbishment?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wZ2q_0a7mvqDS00
Mr Cummings did not respond well to accusations of being a leaker (Image: PA)

Fair warning - this might not actually get asked. But that doesn’t mean Mr Cummings won’t talk about it.

Last month, Mr Cummings made explosive claims about Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds’ lavish redecoration of their grace-and-favour flat.

It’s reported the skint Prime Minister, fresh from a divorce, looked to fund the works through a Tory political donation - something he failed to deny when quizzed today.

Mr Cummings denied responsibility for the leaks - but said: “The PM stopped speaking to me about this matter in 2020 as I told him I thought his plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal.

“And [they] almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations if conducted in the way he intended.”

Downing Street has repeatedly said that the PM “covered the cost” of the refurbishment personally - but it’s still unclear who paid for it to begin with.

