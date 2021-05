Chelsea had three goals disallowed for offside but still managed to claim a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium to delay Manchester City’s title celebrations. City would have been confirmed as champions with a win, but despite taking the lead, they were pegged back. Sergio Aguero missed a penalty in humiliating fashion and Chelsea were ultimately shown a way back into the game. The visitors could have had more if they had timed their runs better but still managed to win it late on.