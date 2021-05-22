newsbreak-logo
Leicester family's under-threat eco-bike shed gets reprieve

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family who built an eco-friendly bike shed in their front garden without planning permission have said they are "delighted" to be told it can stay. The Pujara family installed the wooden structure in Leicester's Stoneygate area in September to store bikes used by their children to cycle to school.

