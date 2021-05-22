newsbreak-logo
Daily readings at tomb honor Dante 700 years after his death

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAVENNA, Italy (AP) — As she has each evening for the last eight months, Giuliana Turati opened her well-worn copy of Dante’s “Divine Comedy” as the last of 13 peels of a church bell reverberated around the tomb of the great Italian poet. Italy is honoring Dante Alighieri — who...

