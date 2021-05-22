Daily readings at tomb honor Dante 700 years after his death

St. Philip Neri, affectionately known as “Pippo Buono,” was born in Florence, Italy on July 22, 1515. He lived a long, fruitful and holy life that ended May 25, 1595. May 26th is the feast day of this incredible and prolific saint. The chronology of his life demonstrates God’s abundant gifts manifested in a soul fully cooperating with grace. St. Philip Neri was the embodiment of that extraordinary paradox fulfilling Christ’s twin commandments to love God and neighbor. He was a contemplative in action. His greatest desire was to be alone with God in prayer, but he was quick to attend to any soul in need of confession, counsel or pastoral care. He would instantly leave his solemn prayers to join a soul in need with the saying “we must leave Christ for Christ.”