newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

HPGA Memorial tees off today

By GREER SMITH ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago

HIGH POINT — Around 100 golfers are expected to compete today and Sunday in the 36-hole HPGA Memorial golf tournament at Blair Park.

Among those of note entered in the second of the city’s two annual amateur stroke-play tournaments are former Bud Kivett and Memorial winner Anthony Baker, 2018 and 2019 Memorial winner Curtis Bortherton and 2019 Kivett winner Jay Baity.

“The course should play well,” Blair Park head professional Johnny Carroll said. “The greens are in great shape, and with warmer weather the next two or three nights, the fairway grass is going to be in as good shape as it is going to be.”

The field will be flighted for Sunday’s final round. Carroll said there is not a separate senior division but players will play from the correct tee for their age group — red for 80 and over, whites for those 60-79 and the blue/whites for everyone 59 and below.

Carroll said the customary post-tournament cookout, with the awarding of trophies and door prizes, is planned for Sunday.

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
2K+
Followers
215
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tees#Golf Tournament#Final Round#Professional Golf#Hpga Memorial#Blair Park Head#Curtis#Field#Today#Door Prizes#Trophies#Warmer Weather#Age Group#Stroke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

HPCA baseball falls short

CHARLOTTE — Victory and a chance at the NCISAA 3A baseball championship slipped through High Point Christian Academy’s hands Saturday. Hickory Grove took advantage of HPCA errors to go ahead in the sixth, and the host Lions held on for a 4-2 victory and a sweep of the first two games in the best-of-three championship series. Hickory Grove won the opener, 5-1, on Friday night.
Mississippi Stategreensboro.com

Shakeel Moore bound for Mississippi State

GREENSBORO — Shakeel Moore, who played his college basketball freshman season at N.C. State, will transfer to Mississippi State. Moore averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds for Coach Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in 2020-21. Moore's high school career included stops Ragsdale and Piedmont Classical in Guilford County and at Moravian Prep in Caldwell County.
High Point, NCHigh Point Enterprise

HPCA softball falls in state championship

WALLBURG — High Point Christian put itself in contention to win a state championship. But it wasn’t meant to be. The fourth-seeded Cougars led early in both games. But they struggled in the middle innings of game 1 in falling 14-2 and couldn’t fend off a late rally in game 2 in losing 6-5 against Forsyth Country Day in the NCISAA 3A softball championship series Friday at Wallburg Baptist Church.
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

PC crushes HPU on diamond

HIGH POINT — Giving up a home run on the second pitch of the game was just the beginning of a bad outing for High Point University starter Greg Lyttle and the Panthers on Friday. Lyttle surrendered nine runs in four innings before HPU scored and Presbyterian rolled to an...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
247Sports

NC State OF Jonny Butler named ACC Player of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Junior outfielder Jonny Butler of the No. 23 NC State baseball team has been named this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon. This is the first weekly honor of his career as the Channahon, Ill., native...
High Point, NCHigh Point University Athletics

Einstein Tees it up at NCAA Regional

Mon.-Wed., May 17-19 -- NCAA Regionals (Kingston Springs, Tenn.) High Point University men's golfer Brandon Einstein will be the second golfer in program history playing in an NCAA Regional and the first as an at-large individual when he tees it up at The Golf Club of Tennessee this Monday-Wednesday (May 17-19) at the Kingston Springs Regional.
High Point, NCHigh Point University Athletics

High Point's Season Finishes in NCAA First Round Against #2 Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—The High Point University Men's Lacrosse team had their historic season come to an end after the Panthers made their second trip to the NCAA Tournament. HPU fell to Duke 16-10 on Sunday night (May 16). Asher Nolting led the way in scoring for the Purple & White as he had four points on the night in his NCAA Tournament debut.
High Point, NCHigh Point University Athletics

High Point Set For NCAA First Round Matchup Against #2 Duke on ESPNU

Sunday, May 16th- vs #2 Duke (Chapel Hill, N.C.) 5:00 PM (ESPNU) The High Point University men's lacrosse team will face #2 Duke in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA men's Lacrosse Tournament Sunday night (May 16). HPU was paired up with the #2 seeded Blue Devils in a first-round matchup which will be held on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Dorrance Stadium on May 16th at 5:00 PM on ESPNU, this is the second NCAA tournament appearance for Jon Torpey and High Point. This marks the second meeting between the two sides this season.
Maryland StatePosted by
High Point Enterprise

Maryland pounds HPU in NCAA tourney

DURHAM — High Point University enjoyed an early lead in the first round of the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament Friday night at Duke University. Maryland quickly wiped out the Panthers’ upset hopes and cruised to a 17-6 win. The defending national champion Terrapins improved to 10-6 and will play Duke in the second round on Sunday. The Panthers finish the season 10-8.
High Point, NCInside Lacrosse (press release)

D-Fly & Dixie Podcast with High Point Coach Jon Torpey: May Madness

(Photo courtesy of Matt Riley, UVA Athletics) Let's get it. D-Fly and Dixie help you get ready for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. In addition to talking about the tournament field and seedings, they preview all eight games and bring in High Point head coach Jon Torpey to set the tone for the weekend.
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

HPU sweeps outdoor track titles

HIGH POINT — Buoyed by substantial leads entering the final day of competition at Vert Stadium, High Point University rolled to its first men’s and women’s Big South outdoor track titles Wednesday. HPU’s women, which piled up seven wins on Wednesday, finished with 279.5 points, far ahead of Charleston Southern’s...
High Point, NCgoduke.com

Duke Opens NCAA Tournament Sunday against High Point

There is still time to buy your tickets to Sunday's game against High Point. Visit GoHeels.com to make an online purchase. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth (7-17) and senior citizens (55+). The Opening Faceoff. Duke finished the regular season 12-2 and shared the ACC crown with...
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

HPU faces Maryland in lacrosse tourney

HIGH POINT — High Point University will face one of the better defenders in the country when it squares off against Maryalnd today in the first round of the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament at Duke University. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. HPU (10-7) enters on a four-game winning streak and...