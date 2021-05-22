HPGA Memorial tees off today

HIGH POINT — Around 100 golfers are expected to compete today and Sunday in the 36-hole HPGA Memorial golf tournament at Blair Park.

Among those of note entered in the second of the city’s two annual amateur stroke-play tournaments are former Bud Kivett and Memorial winner Anthony Baker, 2018 and 2019 Memorial winner Curtis Bortherton and 2019 Kivett winner Jay Baity.

“The course should play well,” Blair Park head professional Johnny Carroll said. “The greens are in great shape, and with warmer weather the next two or three nights, the fairway grass is going to be in as good shape as it is going to be.”

The field will be flighted for Sunday’s final round. Carroll said there is not a separate senior division but players will play from the correct tee for their age group — red for 80 and over, whites for those 60-79 and the blue/whites for everyone 59 and below.

Carroll said the customary post-tournament cookout, with the awarding of trophies and door prizes, is planned for Sunday.