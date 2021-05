On one side, we have the Memphis Grizzlies, a team that has been on the rise. On the other, the San Antonio Spurs, a franchise that experienced a downfall in recent time. Wednesday’s clash decides which of these two teams continues its fight for the playoffs. The game takes place in Tennessee, the home of the Grizzlies, but to be honest, this factor isn’t that decisive in recent times since there is no usual atmosphere coming from the stands.