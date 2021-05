The conclusion of the NHL season is approaching and many are starting to take note of performances that could earn players various end-of-season awards. One such accolade is the Norris Trophy, awarded to the league’s top defenseman by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. In mid-March, Tampa Bay Lightning blue-liner Victor Hedman was the consensus favorite for a panel of 17 NHL.com writers, and various oddsmakers around the country have him as the favorite to win the award with a money line of minus-150, meaning you have to wager $150 to win $100.