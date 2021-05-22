newsbreak-logo
Faith - Billboard's goal: Saving lost

Cover picture for the article"This is about saving the lost," the man behind the billboard said. "If one person is saved, it will have been worth it." Joe Henson was in bed a few weeks ago and he just had a strong feeling. He needed to do something to try to help spread the gospel.

