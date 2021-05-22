newsbreak-logo
Death mask of last woman hanged in Coventry goes on display

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last person to be hanged in Coventry has been put in the spotlight once again as a copy of her death mask goes on display, along with her tragic story. Mary Ball was executed in 1849 after being found guilty of murdering her husband Thomas with a lethal dose of arsenic.

