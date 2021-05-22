Death mask of last woman hanged in Coventry goes on display

Home » Assassin's Creed Valhalla » Dignified Execution, Brutal Death or Display of Cruelty – Snaring Thorstein AC Valhalla. Choosing to give a dignified execution, brutal death or display of cruelty is one of the first choices you’ll have to make in the new Wrath of the Druids DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It happens during the Snaring Thorstein quest. You get sent on this quest immediately after arriving to Dublin and getting some back story with your cousin Barid. Thorstein is BArid’s rival and Eivor hatches a plan to help his cousin. We’ll explain the consequence of choosing either of dignified execution, brutal death or display of cruelty choices, so you can decide whether you made a mistake and must load a previous save.